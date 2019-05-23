‘B&B’ Recap For Wednesday, May 22: Hope & Liam End Their Marriage

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, May 22 features Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) who was struggling with her conscience. She told her mother that she wanted to tell Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) the truth about her daughter. She felt that their lies were having a negative effect on Hope and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) marriage. Flo was worried that the couple would never heal and have another child. Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) urged her daughter to keep quiet.

Hope kept her word and stayed with Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) until he fell asleep. Thomas was grateful that Hope was so maternal toward his son. After Hope left, Thomas checked in on Douglas who was awake. He promised the little boy that Hope would always be with them.

At Forrester Creations, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) was at work. She was surprised to see Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) in her office, per Soap Central. She told him that she was throwing herself into her work since she had no one to go home to. Sally once again apologized for not telling him about Thomas. Wyatt told her that he and Flo had decided to start dating again. Sally told Wyatt that her feelings for him were still the same and kissed him.

Liam and Hope share a poignant and heartbreaking moment as their marriage crumbles around them. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/8Ykd7R0puk #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Y9bZC6FvGz — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 22, 2019

Hope returned to the cabin and told Liam that they needed to talk. She told him that the children needed to come first. Hope felt that he would be happy with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and the girls and told him that she needed to end their marriage. She cried as she told her husband that nobody had made her happier than he did but she needed to let him go.

Hope went on to explain that part of her died the night that Beth was born and that she was unable to move past her grief. She also had found a renewed sense of purpose. She loved being there for Douglas. She told him that she already made up her mind and that they were over.

Liam accepted her decision because he saw that she was in pain. He felt that her decision was not the right one but also wanted to see her happy. Liam asked that they share one last night as husband and wife before they split. Hope agreed. Liam held Hope as she cried.

