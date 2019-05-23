Lamar Odom Says ‘Devious’ Kris Jenner Plotted To Catch Confrontation With Khloe Kardashian On Camera

Khloe Kardashian and now-ex-husband Lamar Odom had a dramatic encounter caught on camera in 2015 that caused fans to question the former NBA star’s feelings for his wife. Now, Lamar is revealing that the confrontation was orchestrated by none other than Kris Jenner to create drama for Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Lamar and Khloe were photographed outside of a Soul Cycle studio in 2015 in the midst of their highly-publicized divorce. According to TMZ, a fearful-looking Khloe was approached by Lamar, who was screaming at her, demanding a conversation. Lamar reportedly reached for Khloe and she yelled for him to leave her alone and questioned how he even knew she was at the gym.

Now, Lamar says that Kris is the one who set the whole meeting up, according to Radar Online. He claims that the famous momager, who has been accused of manipulating her family to make better television, called him and told him that Khloe “wanted to speak to me in person the next day in LA.”

In his new memoir, he writes about the confrontation and Kris’ machinations to make it happen.

“Kris said Khloe would be at SoulCycle in Beverly Hills at 6 AM, and she was right on time,” he wrote.

The former NBA star admits that he had been in Las Vegas on a drug binge, but he was expecting Khloe to be ready to have a conversation with him when he arrived in town. Instead, Khloe appeared to be shocked and confused that he had shown up unannounced outside of the Soul Cycle studio.

He says that the only person who could have made the whole confrontation happen with cameras ready to catch it all is Kris.

“There was no way they could have known I was going to be at SoulCycle in Beverly Hills at six o’clock in the morning on a Saturday,” Lamar said in his book. “Now here’s the kicker – and this will show you how devious Kris Jenner is – Khloe had no idea I was going to be there. She was frightened and jittery.”

He admits that things got heated during the exchange because he had hoped the meeting meant he had an opportunity to get back into the good graces of his soon-to-be-ex-wife.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned, and a few months later, Lamar would have the drug overdose at the Las Vegas brothel that nearly ended his life.