WWE Rumors: A Fourth Top Superstar Will Not Go To Saudi Arabia For ‘Super ShowDown’ – More Expected To Follow

The list of those not going to Saudi Arabia with WWE continues to grow.

WWE has a 10-year deal in place with “The Kingdom” of Saudi Arabia which means they will hold events there for the next decade. The deal began in 2018 and there were two events held there with the first in 2019 coming up next month. As the date for Super ShowDown approaches, many superstars are deciding they simply won’t be traveling with the company and a fourth big name has now added his to the list.

The Inquisitr reported earlier that Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens have already announced their decision to refuse to go to Saudi Arabia. Zayn isn’t going due to his Syrian descent and the poor relations between the two countries.

It is not yet known why Bryan and Owens aren’t going, but those choices were not totally unexpected. Bryan performed at The Greatest Royal Rumble last April but chose not to travel with WWE for Crown Jewel in November.

Owens, while no official reason was given, is very close friends with Zayn in real life. It is quite possible that he’s supporting his friend and not traveling to Saudi Arabia due to the conflict between “The Kingdom” and Syria.

Now, a fourth superstar has chosen to not go with the company and it is one of the newest names on the SmackDown Live brand – Aleister Black.

WWE

Sportskeeda is reporting that Black is simply not going to make the trip to Saudi Arabia, but no real reason has been given as to why. It is possible that he’s not going due to his wife, Zelina Vega, not being allowed to perform or even appear at the event since women are not allowed to wrestle in Saudi Arabia.

In the report from Sportskeeda, it is said that many other superstars are expected to pull out of the event in the coming weeks before it takes place on June 7, 2019. Due to having such a large roster, WWE should have no trouble making up for their absences, but it has to raise a growing concern with more and more choosing not to go.

As of May 22, here is the card for WWE Super ShowDown:

WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler

Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon

The Undertaker vs. Goldberg

Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

Triple H vs. Randy Orton

Finn Balor/The Demon vs. Andrade

50-Man Over-The-Top-Rope Battle Royal

Super ShowDown is being seen as a huge event for WWE and it is going to bring in a lot of money for the company and the superstars performing. Still, there are some who would prefer to bypass that big check in order not to travel to Saudi Arabia. One thing is that WWE is being supportive of all those who choose not to go.