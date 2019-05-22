Alex Trebek Looks Frail & Begins To Lose Hair Amid Heartbreaking Cancer Battle

During a recent outing, Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek looked a far cry from his normal, chipper self.

Newly published photos shared by Radar Online show that the intense cancer treatments seem to be taking a toll on the 78-year-old. In the images, Trebek wears a distressed trucker hat, a plain t-shirt, a denim button-up shirt, and a pair of blue jeans. He was photographed walking to the valet stand at a medical facility in the Los Angeles area. Alex’s signature silver locks are not visible in the images, and it appears as though his hair has been falling out as a result of the chemotherapy treatments.

One eyewitness, who reportedly caught a glimpse of the game show host in person, shared that it was “sad” to see Alex looking so frail. The insider also said that he was a little shocked that Alex appeared to be alone after undergoing treatment.

“He looked so old and tired — that’s the only way I could describe it. I don’t know if he was on medication or had just had treatment, but he was holding on to the car door for dear life, taking tiny steps while trying to maintain his balance as he got in the car.”

According to the report, Trebek is doing everything in his power to win the battle with cancer — and is willing to try any experimental treatments that may be able to help. As fans of the the Jeopardy! host know, Trebek was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer back in March. Since then, he has vowed to continue to work while fighting the good fight.

Just before @LisaLaFlammeCTV interviewed Alex Trebek today, he took a moment on the terrace to collect himself. When I opened the door to let him back in, he had his game face on. Exhausted from his cancer battle and his busy day, but determined not to let it show. Total pro. pic.twitter.com/TRdWQdPFq2 — Rosa Hwang (@journorosa) May 13, 2019

As The Inquisitr shared last week, the game show host recently opened up about his battle with cancer, even making light of the situation by saying that stage one cancer is for “sissies,” and reiterating the fact that his is advanced, meaning it has spread to other places. Trebek has stuck out most of the pain, and has continued to go to work — even though it has been really tough at times.

“I taped the show, and then I made it to the dressing room on one occasion, just barely, before I writhed in pain and cried in pain. I had 15 minutes before the next show,” Trebek said in the interview. “So, I got myself together, and spasms of that kind usually last about 10 to 15 minutes. ‘All right, here we go again.’ But I got through it. And the producers were very kind.”

Alex Trebek tells @RosieBarton why even cancer can't force him to call in sick to Jeopardy. https://t.co/BDv5PPEqD4 pic.twitter.com/lPyQC9XA64 — CBC News: The National (@CBCTheNational) May 14, 2019

Alex Trebek many fans and followers are certain to wish him the very best as continues to undergo treatment.