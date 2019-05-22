Zoë Kravitz Might Have Secretly Gotten Married

Fantastic Beasts actress Zoë Kravitz and her fiancé, Karl Glusman, might have secretly gotten hitched, according to Us Weekly. A source told the publication that the couple are already “legally married.” The news comes as the lovebirds are set to have a June wedding in France.

The couple first met in 2016 at a bar, introduced via mutual friends. The two are both Hollywood stars, with Zoë acting in hits such as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Glusman in Tom Ford’s hit Nocturnal Animals.

In a 2018 Rolling Stone interview, Zoë confessed that she and her beau had gotten engaged.

“Oh yeah, I’m engaged. I haven’t told anyone yet — I mean, I haven’t told the world. I wanted to keep it private.”

The daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet added that Glusman “nailed” the proposal by keeping it low-key — delivered “in sweatpants.”

The brunette beauty told Rolling Stone that she loved that she could let her guard down around her fiancé.

“I can be my weirdest self around him.”

Zoë even slyly mentioned her wedding planning, saying that it was all coming together “slowly but surely.”

“I’m planning, slowly but surely. It’s a little intimidating, but I’m excited. And I’m just starting to put everything together. So… wish me luck!”

Zoë had previously discussed hitting new milestones, as the actress recently celebrated turning 30, per The Daily Mail.

“[I want to be] doing less things, but doing them better. Instead of doing a bunch of projects, I’d like to develop one project, which takes longer, but feels so much more rewarding.”

However, she was quick to add that she was also focused on work-life balance.

“That, and then also just really trying to enjoy life and take the time to spend time with people who I love.”

The source did not elaborate on when the couple allegedly tied the knot, but there is a possible hint on Zoë’s Instagram account.

On November 12, the Rough Night actress posted a picture of herself with her fiancé, and used three emoji to caption the picture. Those three emoji were a heart, a diamond ring, and another heart.

However, the picture was posted 10 days after her Rolling Stone article reported on her engagement, so it could have been a reference to the engagement announcement.

The pair have a number of exciting months ahead, as they can boast career achievements in addition to marriage. Zoë is returning for the second season of the HBO hit Big Little Lies, and Karl has a new show, Devs, currently in post-production.