Sarah Sanders Rips Democrats, Says They Need A ‘Come To Jesus’ Moment On Impeachment

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders ripped into Democrats on Wednesday, saying that they need to end their talks of impeachment and have a “come to Jesus” moment. As more and more progressive lawmakers come out in support of impeaching President Donald Trump, Sanders says that they need to show up and do their jobs and end the investigation.

According to The Hill, Sanders was speaking with reporters from Fox News’ Fox & Friends on Wednesday when she weighed in on the topic of impeachment.

“Hopefully they’re going to have a come to Jesus moment where they realize what a terrible idea this is,” Sanders said. “There is no basis whatsoever for impeachment.”

Speaking outside the White House, Sanders touched on the topic again, saying that the president is doing his job, pointing out his work on the so-called U.S.-Mexico border emergency, NAFTA, and infrastructure. She added that Democrats should focus on their jobs as well.

“The president’s focused on actually doing his job. It would be nice if some of the Democrats showed up to do theirs,” Sanders said.

Lawmakers have increasingly been calling for Trump’s impeachment as the White House continues to block their attempts to investigate the president’s investments and behavior.

This morning, Trump went on a Twitter rant about the investigations into his interests.

“Everything the Democrats are asking me for is based on an illegally started investigation that failed for them, especially when the Mueller Report came back with a NO COLLUSION finding,” he wrote. “Now they say Impeach President Trump, even though he did nothin wrong, while they ‘fish!'”

He also accused progressives of failing to get any meaningful work done.

The Democrats are getting ZERO work done in Congress. All they are focused on is trying to prove the Mueller Report wrong, the Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2019

Later, he retweeted a post about the Mueller report in an effort to support his position.

He continued his tirade against the investigations with a few more tweets, one claiming that he would have much higher poll numbers if not for the Democratically-led “illegal witch hunt” against him. In another, he claimed that Democrats were only investigating him to help themselves in the 2020 election.

Everybody, including me, thought that when the 40 Million Dollar Mueller Report was released with No Collusion and No Obstruction (of a crime caused by others), that was the end. But no, the Democrats want to keep it going in an effort to help them in 2020. Bad for the Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2019

All this comes just as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, are getting ready to meet with the president in order to discuss infrastructure funding. The group seeks to find a way to come up with $2 trillion to overhaul infrastructure in the United States.

The negotiations have been made more difficult after Trump said that he wants a renegotiated NAFTA agreement before discussing infrastructure on Tuesday.