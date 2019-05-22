Meghan Markle Reportedly Excludes Kate Middleton From Instagram Anniversary Post As Feud Continues

Meghan Markle reportedly excluded sister-in-law Kate Middleton from a first-anniversary post she and husband Prince Harry shared to their official Instagram as the women’s rumored feud lingers on in the press.

Express reported that the social media montage showed photo after photo of other members of the royal family for the one-minute film that gave royal fans a behind-the-scenes look at the couple’s royal wedding of one year prior, but Middleton was excluded from all of them.

The photographs show a different take on the official photographs originally released by the royal couple. They show Meghan and Harry seated with their young bridesmaids and pageboys, including Middleton and Prince William’s children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the couple’s first kiss, Prince Harry and Prince William headed to the chapel, and Markle being handed her bridal bouquet.

Middleton was nowhere to be found in any of the photos.

Although it has been rumored that the women do not have a warm relationship outside of the duties they perform together as part of the royal family, any animosities between them we nowhere to be seen when Middleton made her first remarks after the birth of her nephew Archie – Markle and Prince Harry’s first son.

The Duchess of Cambridge made the following remarks, according to Express.

“It’s such a special time and with [my children] Louis and Charlotte just having had their birthdays, it’s such a great time of the year to have a baby. And yes, spring’s in the air and everything so it’s pretty great.”

Middleton had her moment in the spotlight over the past several days as she worked on the Back to Nature Garden at the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show in London. Middleton looked excited to showcase her gardening work to Queen Elizabeth, who attended the show and marveled at her granddaughter-in-law’s handiwork.

Markle and Prince Harry have experienced a year of great changes since they first announced their engagement in November 2017.

The couple wed in grand style at St. George’s Chapel on May 19, 2018. After a formal reception by Queen Elizabeth at Kensington Palace, the couple partied well into the evening with close friends and family members at a private reception held at Frogmore Cottage, a place that would continue to hold a special place in their hearts.

In October, days after Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank, Markle and Prince Harry announced they were expecting their first child together. During their first year of marriage, the couple took on several public engagements and overseas royal tours. They also made Frogmore Cottage their permanent residence, effectively leaving the rest of the royals behind at Kensington Palace.

The couple welcomed their first son together, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6 of this year.