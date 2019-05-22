Samsung Galaxy S10 Gets Leaked In New Color Option

Samsung’s two flagship phones, the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus, could soon be available in a fifth color scheme, as a recent leak has revealed the new Cardinal Red option for both devices.

As reported by The Verge, the leaks came from Roland Quandt of German tech blog WinFuture.de, and suggest that the red option for the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus is “coming soon.” It’s still unclear whether the new color scheme will also be offered for the lower-priced Galaxy S10E, and no specific release date has been leaked along with the photos of the red-hued S10 and S10 Plus. However, Quandt was quoted by The Verge as saying that the Cardinal Red option is “coming soon.”

According to a separate report from GSMArena, the new leaks came months after a Cinnabar Red option for the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus was rumored ahead of the device’s official announcement in February 2019. That version, however, didn’t arrive at the launch event as some had expected.

In addition to the lack of information regarding the release timing for the red Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus, it’s also unsure whether the option will be sold in the United States or not. However, if history is any indicator of what to expect, there could be a good chance the color will be exclusive to customers from certain Asian countries, including Samsung’s native South Korea. Furthermore, GSMArena noted that Samsung has “no fixed release schedule” for its special color variants, as the red Galaxy S8 from two years ago only became available in stores in November 2017.

Per The Verge, Samsung announced about a year ago to this date that it will be offering the Galaxy S9 in red and gold, though it was only the latter color scheme that was released in the U.S. The red version, meanwhile, was only released in South Korea and China. This is in contrast to Apple, which has been selling the iPhone XR in red since its late 2018 release.

At the moment, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is sold in four color choices — black, blue, green, and white — while the Galaxy S10 Plus comes in the aforementioned colors, with additional ceramic white and ceramic black schemes. If the leaked photos of the red Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus are legitimate, both flagship devices will effectively become available in five and seven color schemes respectively. As is often the case, buyers shouldn’t expect any changes in terms of specifications and features if and when the red versions of the S10 and S10 Plus arrive later this year, as hinted by Android Headlines.