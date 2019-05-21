Julianne Hough Shows Off Stunning Body While Wearing An Emerald Green Dress On Instagram

Julianne Hough is proving that she can rock just about anything.

The dancer showed off her killer body on Tuesday from a wedding she attended over the weekend. Based on her photos, the new America’s Got Talent judge is attending the wedding of her hairstylist Riawna Capri. For the festivities, Hough decided to wear an emerald green dress that had a plunging neckline. The dress also showed off Hough’s toned legs and had a deep slit. While she doesn’t credit where the dress came from, Hough made sure to take multiple snaps with it on. She also went for a bare face and wore her short, blonde hair down.

In one post, the Dancing with the Stars alum is cuddled up with her husband Brooks Laich. In one photo, Hough has her leg wrapped around her husband as they smile for the camera. In another, the couple is showing off their shoes, as Hough opted for sneakers to go with her formal dress. For the last photo, Hough is straddling her husband as she closes her eyes in the shot. The post was shared with Hough’s 3.4 million followers and received more than 90,000 likes at the time of writing. The photo also received more than 100 comments from Hough’s followers.

“Wow… Excellent pics… Stunning and So Beautiful as always…” one commenter wrote.

“Omggg yassss,” another chimed in.

During the night, Hough also took an opportunity to dance and captured photos from the moment. In one black and white image, the Safe Haven actress is wearing a shawl and is the only one moving her body on the dance floor as the light from the reception’s disco ball beams.

“You’re amazing and such an inspiration,” one follower wrote under her post.

“Dance the night away always,” another follower wrote.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Hough recently dropped a few gems on how she keeps her amazing body intact. She spoke to Delish and said that she changes her workout regimen from month to month. Hough admitted that she likes to “shock” her body with a new routine and can range from practicing yoga to more intense regimens.

Based on Hough’s Instagram Stories, the Footloose actress is also paying more attention to what goes in her body. She has recently been showing off that she is drinking a gallon of water a day. Hough has also been sharing the water bottle she uses, which is a purple bottle with motivational messages for each level of water someone drinks.

Fans of Julianne Hough can see more updates from the multi-talented star on Instagram.