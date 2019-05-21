Elizabeth Warren, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Talk ‘Game of Thrones’, Call For ‘Feminist Analysis Up in HBO’

(This post contains spoilers about the final episode, and final season, of Game of Thrones.)

Two of America’s best-known female politicians have some opinions about how Game of Thrones ended- and specifically, how it handled the leadership ambitions of some of the female characters.

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who is running for president in 2020, posted a minute-long video to her Twitter account Tuesday in which Warren and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the high-profile freshman congresswoman from New York, went back and forth about the Game of Thrones finale.

Both women proclaimed themselves somewhat disappointed with the note the series ended on, and they both proclaimed themselves firmly on #TeamSansa.

“I’m sad… I’m disappointed about it,” the Congresswoman known as AOC said.

“I was just really.. meh,” Sen. Warren replied.

Ocasio-Cortez went on to say that she was looking forward to a climax in which women were running everything in Westeros, but then “in the last two episodes, ‘oh, they’re too emotional.'” She added that it was pretty clear the episodes were written by men; co-creators David Benioff & D. B. Weiss were the credited writers for the last four episodes.

“I was even willing at the end to make a quick allegience shift, when Dany went nuts” Warren said, of her idea that, following Daenarys’ King’s Landing massacre in the second-to-last episodes, perhaps Sansa Stark could take the throne. “But then Sansa, who already was Queen of the North thank you very much, she walks away saying, I’ll still be Queen of the North. Come on Sansa- go for the big one!”

“I was disappointed. We need to get some feminist analysis up in HBO,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Watch Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Elizabeth Warren deconstruct the way #GameOfThrones failed its female characters https://t.co/GuguXW2OYt — New York Magazine (@NYMag) May 21, 2019

The two are clearly committed Game of Thrones watchers, although in this case, Sansa Stark was not formally declared Queen in the North until the end of the episode, or referred to as such at any point prior to then. She was Lady of Winterfell and the leader of House Stark prior to that point.

Loading...

Warren wrote an essay about Game of Thrones for New York magazine around the start of the final season, with the title “The World Needs Fewer Cersei Lannisters,” which said at the time that for her, the show is “about the women.”

It’s been over 24 hours. No more spoiler alerts. Here’s why @AOC and I are officially on #TeamSansa now. pic.twitter.com/WKKHDbFz1M — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 21, 2019

Game of Thrones, however, isn’t Warren’s only favorite Sunday night HBO show. She’s been outspoken in the past about how much she and her husband love Ballers, the half-hour show that stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, per Uproxx. Johnson himself tweeted in 2017 to thank Warren for her support.