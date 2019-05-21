WWE Star Ashley Massaro’s Official Cause of Death Revealed, According To Report

According to TMZ, WWE star Ashley Massaro’s official cause of death has finally been revealed.

As fans know, Massaro served as a member of the WWE family from 2005-2008. Since she died nearly a week ago, rumors have been swirling about her cause of death, with many people speculating that it was suicide by hanging. Now, multiple sources close to the situation share that Massaro did in fact die as a result of hanging. According to the report, the death is being classified as “non-criminal” and it was ruled a suicide. Last week, The Inquisitr shared that many believed that the 39-year-old had taken her own life but at the time it was only speculation.

The former WWE star was found unconscious at her home in Suffolk County, NY on May 16. Massaro was rushed to a local hospital but she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. The wrestler is survived by her 18-year-0ld daughter, who posted a lovely tribute to her mother on her Instagram story. As fans who have been following the situation know, wrestler and UFC fighter CM Punk called into WMGM last Friday to reveal that Massaro had taken her own life. He sent out thoughts to Massaro’s family and called her death a “tremendously sad” way to go. During the call, he also urged fans who were struggling with depression and other issues to seek help immediately.

“It’s May. It’s Mental Health Month … if you’re depressed and things aren’t going your way, there’s no reason to feel alone,” Punk added. “Just reach out to somebody. Text a friend. Call somebody,” he shared. “There’s hotlines. There’s ways you can get help.”

This past week, the WWE honored Massaro with a touching tribute during the “Money in the Bank” pay-per-view event, which included a full-screen “In Memory” video. The star is expected to officially be laid to rest in her home of town of Suffolk County, New York. But according to People, something good may actually come out of the former Survivor star’s death. The outlet shares that Massaro’s brain may be donated to Dr. Bennet Omalu, a prominent doctor who studies brain injuries in athletes.

Massaro’s lawyer, Konstantine Kyros, told reporters that it was Ashley’s wish that her brain be donated to science though her family is a little skeptical of the idea. Back in 2016, Massaro was one of 60 wrestlers who filed a lawsuit against the WWE, claiming that she sustained neurological injuries from her time in the ring. Over the course of her career, it was reported the WWE star sustained multiple injuries, including concussions, and she claimed that the WWE did not treat those injuries properly.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.