Jenelle Evans Storms Off ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion Stage After Being Confronted About Social Media Comments

The Teen Mom 2 reunion special started airing on MTV on Monday night. Although Jenelle Evans will not be filming for the new season, her appearance from the reunion is being aired. According to a report from Radar Online, the mom-of-three’s segment was pretty dramatic and involved her storming off stage after the host, Nessa, confronted her about some social media posts she made.

“You said hateful comments on social media about my family. About my man,” Nessa said to Jenelle. However, Evans didn’t seem to know what the host was talking about.

Nessa, who is dating former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, then showed a post from Jenelle’s Facebook where she referred to him as “the most disrespected guy in the NFL.”

Jenelle insisted she had no idea who Nessa’s boyfriend was and denied making the post saying, “I’ve never said that. I honestly have no idea who your boyfriend is.”

Nessa didn’t back down, though, and pointed out that her boyfriend has been on the set in the past. She then talked about the fact that Kaepernick was using his platform to “peacefully protest” and expressed to the mom-of-three that she should have reached out to her first.

It was at this point the reality show star stormed off stage.

“This is exactly why I didn’t want to f******* come here. This is about my storyline and you want to bring up your issues. You got your show.”

Jenelle removed her microphone and threw it down as she continued to yell, ending her rant with, “I’m done.”

The Teen Mom 2 reunion is the last filming that Jenelle did for the show. She was not asked back to share her story on Season 9B with the rest of the cast. Her being let go from the show happened after her husband, David Eason, reportedly killed her French bulldog, Nugget. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on May 7, a spokesperson for MTV released a statement to Us Weekly about Jenelle being let go from the show.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

The second part of the Teen Mom 2 reunion will air next Monday on MTV and will include another segment with Jenelle Evans along with her mother, Barbara, according to the new preview released on Twitter Monday night.