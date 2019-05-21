Carrie Underwood Shows Off Post-Baby Body In Double High-Slit Dress 3-Months After Giving Birth

Carrie's insane legs were on display in an outfit with two high slits mere months after welcoming her second child.

Carrie Underwood is proving that she’s looking just as stunning as ever a mere 3-months after giving birth to her second child with husband Mike Fisher. The country superstar returned to where it all began for her as she performed on the big American Idol Season 17 finale on May 19 while sporting a body-hugging dress/jumpsuit combo that featured not just one but two thigh-high slits.

Performing her fun new single “Southbound” on the ABC reincarnation of the singing show – where she also got in a little interaction with judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry (who got up and danced with her) – Underwood proved that she’s been putting a whole lot of hard work into her post-baby body as she proudly flaunted her long and seriously toned legs.

Carrie’s glamorous blue and yellow sparkly sequin dress turned jumpsuit split all the way up both of her legs to show off her world-famous stems as she belted out the upbeat party song, which The Inquisitr previously reported she admitted she wasn’t quite sure she could get away with while writing it with her fellow songwriters.

As fans will remember, the stunning mom of two got her big break on the singing competition 14 years ago back in 2005, when she won Season 4.

But viewers were clearly just a little more focused on how happy and healthy the star looked rather than getting too sentimental about her big return to the stage.

Fans flocked to social media to share their disbelief that Carrie – who’s also mom to 4-year-old Isaiah – only gave birth to her second child a mere three months ago on January 21.

I will NEVER get over how GORGEOUS @carrieunderwood is ???? how did she just have a baby 3 months ago?! #AmericanIdolFinale — Ashlie (@ashlie_hopkins) May 20, 2019

Excuuuuuuse me….didn’t somebody tell me @carrieunderwood just HAD A BABY?!?! Not a chance. Dear LORD!! Look at that bod!!! She is immortal!!! #AmericanIdolFinale ???? — Jennifer Welsh Summe (@Jensums) May 20, 2019

carrie underwood’s legs just won american idol. — lauren brett black (@laurennotconrad) May 20, 2019

Okay what do I have to do to have @carrieunderwood ‘s body ???? — Cait Conley (@cait_conley) May 20, 2019

Man, I’d do anything for legs like Carrie Underwood’s ???? except the actual work it takes ???? #AmericanIdol — Nancy B Vickery (@nabarnes) May 20, 2019

Somebody teach me @carrieunderwood way, I will kill to have her body wth — katherine truelove (@katherinet014) May 20, 2019

Need @carrieunderwood ‘s arm workouts asappopp legs too, well.. whole body — Lauren (@LaurenWhiteeee) May 20, 2019

Carrie Underwood’s legs. That’s it. That’s the tweet. — Beth Yakshaw???????? (@BYakshaw) May 20, 2019

Loading...

Carrie Underwood’s legs= Goals ???????????? — TerriLynn (@TerriLynnIpp) May 20, 2019

But the “Before He Cheats” singer hasn’t been shy about the fact that she’s been hitting the gym hard after welcoming baby number two into the world at the start of the year.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, Carrie shared her intense exercise routine with her fans, revealing that she likes to get a pretty full-on workout in with her trainer before hitting the stage as she’s currently heading across the U.S. on her “Cry Pretty Tour 360.”

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for ACM

The star previously told E! News that her workouts have actually been cut down since becoming a mom, but revealed that she always makes the most of it when she has time for a workout.

“I used to work out six days a week, but now that’s a little rare, sometimes it’s one or two times a week and that just kind of has to be okay,” Underwood admitted to the site. “And it is okay because whatever I’m doing that’s keeping me out of the gym is important.”