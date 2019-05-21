New documents uncovered by 'NBC News' reveal a chilling Russian plot to 'recruit' African-Americans for 'combat' and 'sabotage.'

In the 2016 presidential election campaign, Russian agents waged a social media propaganda campaign to promote the candidacy of Donald Trump, as well as to create political discord in the United States, as the Robert Mueller report on his investigative findings, posted online by The New York Times, documents. As part of the propaganda campaign, the Russian social media “trolls” attempted to exacerbate racial tensions in the U.S. by creating fake online groups designed to mimic Black Lives Matter, but which would take extreme positions usually attacking Trump’s opponent, Hillary Clinton, and even organizing real-life rallies and demonstrations against Clinton.

But according to Russian documents newly uncovered by NBC News, the Russian attempts to ignite racial conflict in the U.S. did not end with the 2016 election of Trump. Instead, they continued — and escalated — well into the 2018 midterm election season and will likely keep going into the 2020 presidential election.

The planned campaign was masterminded by Yevgeny Prigozhin, who as The Inquisitr has reported is the boss and financier of the Russian “troll farm” known as the Internet Research Agency. Prigozhin, as well as the IRA itself, was indicted last year by Mueller for their role in the social media propaganda campaign designed to tilt the 2016 election to Trump.

Mueller says Putin associate Yevgeny Prigozhin should be barred from seeing evidence unless he appears in court to defend himself https://t.co/skTJh84EeA pic.twitter.com/2rKGkV9Dlg — Bloomberg (@business) June 26, 2018

But the plans uncovered in the NBC report go far beyond the false social media groups and memes created by the IRA in 2016. The Russians planned to ignite what could only be described as an all-out race war in the U.S., the documents reveal, including a plan to “recruit” African-Americans and fly them to camps in Africa where they would be trained in “combat” and “sabotage” techniques.

“Those recruits would then be sent back to America to foment violence and work to establish a pan-African state in the Southern U.S.,” according to the Russian documents uncovered by NBC News.

Prigozhin and his associates, according to internal emails obtained by NBC, believed the extreme plan could actually work, because “Trump’s election had ‘deepened conflicts in American society.'” The ultimate aim was to “undermine” the territorial integrity of the U.S, presumably by attempting to start a new, Black separatist nation in seven Southern states, as well as to weaken American military and economic strength.

The plan proposed targeting African-Americans who have served time in prison, and who belong to “organized crime groups.” The document outlining the bizarre plan was titled “Development Strategy of a Pan-African State on U.S. Territory,” according to the NBC News findings.

In January, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats told Congress that the intelligence community believes that “foreign actors will view the 2020 U.S. elections as an opportunity to advance their interests,” according to an NBC News report.