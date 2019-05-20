‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Kyle Gets A Surprise

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, May 20, chronicles Mia and Arturo’s last moments in Genoa City — for now. Plus, Adam wakes up with a whole new memory of his life, Kyle gets a demotion, and Phyllis offers Summer a new job.

Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) and Arturo (Jason Canela) said goodbye to Lola (Sasha Calle) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). Lola encouraged Mia and Arturo to provide baby updates, and then she told Rey to part on good terms — for the good of the baby, and the family. Rey relented, and went in to shake Arturo’s hand, but Arturo hugged him instead. Later, Rey told Sharon (Sharon Case) that he is officially getting a divorce, so they’re free to be together at long last.

Speaking of Sharon, she found Adam (Mark Grossman) at the tack house after he was shot, and she called for help. For having offered help, Paul (Doug Davidson) interrogated her — until Victor (Eric Braeden) called him off. Then, Paul went to investigate, and he found Adam’s bag of cash. This let him know that Adam was the target.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) calm reactions upset Victor. Victor thought they should feel more concerned about their brother’s well being. Later at Crimson Lights, Nick asked Billy (Jason Thompson) if he had shot Adam, but Victoria informed her brother that she and Billy had been together, celebrating their not-engagement. As for Nick, he claimed that he had been spending time with Christian.

While his siblings lamented his return, Adam opened his eyes at the hospital. When he saw Victor, Adam said “dad,” which indicates that he had regained his lost memories.

Finally, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) blamed Summer (Hunter King) for ratting her out to Jack (Peter Bergman). Summer felt terrible, and asked her mom how she could make it up to her. Phyllis had something her daughter could do — quit Jabot, and come work for her. Summer insisted that she loves her job at Jabot, and that it was perfect for her. Phyllis ranted that Summer will never get proper treatment at the Abbott family cosmetics company.

Later, Summer told Jack that she and Kyle (Michael Mealor) weren’t a good team, so Jack told Kyle that he wouldn’t be working on the project anymore. Kyle and Summer argued a bit, and then Kyle went to comfort Lola — after her brother left town. Meanwhile, Phyllis launched a website.