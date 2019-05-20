‘Game Of Thrones’ Memes Help Fans Cope With The Series Finale

(This post contains spoilers for Sunday’s episode of Game of Thrones, “The Iron Throne,” and for the series as a whole.)

Game of Thrones has now passed into history following the airing of the series finale on HBO Sunday night. The series ended with Daenerys Targaryen dead, the Iron Throne destroyed, Jon Snow exiled north of The Wall, Arya Stark sailing West of Westeros, Bran Stark as the unlikely new ruler of Westeros, and Sansa Stark declared to be Queen of the North.

The episode wrapped up many of the series’ loose ends, while leaving others open. A council elected a new king, and Samwell Tarly attempted to introduce democracy to Westeros — getting laughed at for his troubles. John Bradley, who portrays Samwell Tarly, also made an error by leaving a water bottle next to his feet — one that made it into a shot — per The Inquisitr.

As The Inquisitr detailed, fans of the series are currently arguing over whether the show ended on a disappointing note or not, as well as whether the finale was true to the series as a whole. In the end, fans of Game of Thrones coped with the end of the series by creating memes.

One popular meme concerned itself with Bran Stark’s surprising rise to power.

Some memorable memes about Daenerys also circulated, mostly hinging on the surprising wrap-up of her character arc.

Other memes dealt with the resolution of Arya Stark’s plot, one which had her sailing West of Westeros.

Other memes referenced the scene wherein Brienne of Tarth completes the historical record concerning Jaime Lannister, inserting funny text in place of what Brienne had actually written about her longtime crush and short-term lover.

Reaction to the finale was mixed, so some memes that circulated following the finale were more about fan reactions.

The disappointment with the final season was such that more than a million fans signed a Change.org petition asking for HBO to remake Season 8 with more competent writers. This huge number of signatures was acquired despite most signatories likely being aware that such a remake was unlikely to happen.

“I haven’t heard from anyone HBO-related. I don’t think people can reasonably expect HBO to completely remake the season, or any part of this particular series (keep in mind the prequel spinoffs),” the author of the petition, “Dylan D,” wrote in an update over the weekend.

“It costs a fortune to shoot one episode, and I think most signers understand that. Will HBO lose gobs of money over this? Eh probably not.”

“Dylan D” went on to quote DC villain Joker, stating that “It’s not about the money, it’s about sending a message.”