‘America’s Got Talent’ Goes For Laughs With New Judges & Host In Behind-The-Scenes Trailer

In a hilarious new trailer for Season 14 of America’s Got Talent, judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel are joined by newbie judges Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough, as well as new series host Terry Crews in a superhero-themed laugh fest.

The new trailer shows Cowell as a captain who assembles a team of campy superheroes to find a champion for the new season of the reality competition series. Hough can teleport, Union uses a time-traveling bookcase and Crews uses his surprise wings to fly. Mandel is the only one actually wearing a superhero costume and questions why he has to be in costume “for a voice-over.”

People Magazine reported that Cowell, who of course, is the leader of the group, is not in costume and is the one that leads the charge of heroes as they search for the most talented acts of the upcoming season, using a signal similar to the bat signal from Batman to alert his celebrity pals of their need to meet up on the AGT set.

Cowell says to the camera in a behind-the-scenes look at the shenanigans, “It is a reflection on the show. As I always say to Howie: don’t overact.” It seems that Mandel didn’t take his fellow judge’s advice when he said in the trailer, “I love wearing tights and capes around the house but to do it for a trailer at work makes it special.”

Entertainment Tonight reported on the latest installment of the series prior to its new season, AGT: The Champions, where some of the most beloved contestants in the series’ history came back to win the title of the overall champion. Christina Ramos, Darci Lynne Farmer, Preacher Lawson, Shin Lim, and Kseniya Simonova all made it to the final five. The overall winner of the first-ever season of America’s Got Talent: The Champions was Season 13 winner Lim. He scored a $25,000 cash prize along with the $1 million he won as the winner of his season, as well as a Vegas residency.

In celebration of the show’s new season, it has some fresh faces to bring their own take to the acts that could be singers, dancers, magicians, ventriloquists, or acrobats — anything goes on this NBC reality talent competition.

Terry Crews, who hosted America’s Got Talent: The Champions in early 2019, takes the reins as host for Season 14. Joining him is actress Gabrielle Union and actress/dancer and former Dancing With the Stars pro Julianne Hough. Comedian Mandel returns for his 10th season.

Season 14 of America’s Got Talent premieres on May 28.