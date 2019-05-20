Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Gives Hope A Letter From Caroline

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, May 20, tease that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) has not given up on Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) yet. The fashion designer has set his sights on the blonde, and is determined to have her at all costs. In fact, he told Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) that he has every intention of breaking up her marriage.

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) returned from Paris after he received an urgent call from his brother, Wyatt (Darin Brooks). He found out that Thomas had been making moves on his wife. Thomas was trying to brainwash Hope into believing that Liam belonged with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and the girls, while she belonged with Thomas and Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri). Liam confronted Thomas, and told him to back off. Liam also told Hope that they needed to find a realtor. He no longer wanted to live on the same property as Thomas.

It seems as if Liam’s hunch about Thomas will prove to be correct. Forrester will continue to pursue Hope, and it appears as if he will stoop to an all-time low. While Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) lied about Caroline having a terminal illness, Thomas will do something far worse. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per SheKnows Soaps, reveal that he will use Caroline’s memory to deter Hope.

B&B fans will remember that Thomas told Hope about Caroline’s wishes. Apparently, she wanted Hope to be a mother figure to her son. Hope was touched that Caroline wanted her to play such a pivotal role in her son’s life. At the time, she told Thomas that she would always be there for him and Douglas. However, she had no plans to end her marriage in order to play mother to Douglas.

Thomas will go one step further when he gives Hope a letter that is supposedly written by Caroline. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Hope will become emotional when she reads the letter. In fact, she will be so moved by the contents that she will have a heartbreaking conversation with Liam soon after.

Liam and Hope will make a gut-wrenching decision about their marriage on the basis of the letter. It appears as if Thomas will succeed, and Liam and Hope will end their marriage. She may decide that she needs to be a mother to Douglas more than she needs to be a wife to Liam.

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will return to Los Angeles this week. Liam will tell her his devastating news, and she will be shocked at the turn of events. However, will she be able to see through her brother’s evil tactics?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.