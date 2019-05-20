YouTube War Comes To An End As James Charles, Tati Westbrook, And Jeffree Star Decide To Move On

YouTube fans have been glued to their (laptop and cell phone) screens for the past week as they attentively followed the scandal that broke out between stars James Charles, Tati Westbrook, and by extension, Jeffree Star.

But now, the beauty bloggers decided to put an end to their online bloodshed and move on as adults, resolving their issues privately instead. According to Hollywood Life, Jeffree Star was the latest of the three of them to upload a video demanding that their feud stops after admitting that he “inserted myself into something publicly where I shouldn’t have.”

The 33-year-old, who was once close friends with both James and Tati, had previously offered his two cents in regards to their very public dispute, taking the latter’s side and dragging James on Twitter while dubbing him “a danger to society.” But with his May 19 video, he appears to have changed his mind and is now ready to move past the scandal, which he claimed he should have addressed in private.

“Today I know what people want. They want me to sit here and degrade James.They want me to open up my phone and expose it all. I’m done doing that,” he said, before adding, “I’m embarrassed by my own actions. I could have handled things differently….what I should have done is vented all my feelings to James.”

The whole YouTube drama started when Tati upload a near 45-minute video in which she explained that she decided to cut ties with her mentee, James, due to an array of reasons, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. One of them was that the makeup guru accepted a sponsor from a vitamin company during this year’s Coachella, which “blindsided” the 37-year-old as she owns a rival brand, Halo Beauty.

However, she explained that there was more to it than that. She shockingly alleged that James “manipulated straight men’s sexuality,” while also claiming that his newfound fame and fortune had changed his personality. At first, James uploaded his own apology video in which he teared up while grieving for the loss of one of the most important friendships in his life. A few days later he also addressed Tati’s claims that he used his celebrity power to mess with straight boys by denying them vehemently and apologizing if he ever made anyone uncomfortable.

Loading...

Thank you @jeffreestar & @glamlifeguru for your sentiments. I am on board to move on, will not speak about this further, but do hope to speak in the future when we’re all ready. This week was awful for all of us and I ask that the community focuses on positivity moving forward ❤️ — James Charles (@jamescharles) May 20, 2019

Now all three YouTube stars decided to leave the scandal in the past, with Tati tweeting, “I have been in communication with James Charles through an intermediary for the last week, and we believe that it is in the best interest of our community, our viewers and our own mental health to put this matter to rest.”