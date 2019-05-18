‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8: New Fan Theory Sees Bran Stark As The Reason Daenerys Burned King’s Landing

Could Bran have warged in Daenerys and caused the destruction at King's Landing?

There have always been some pretty interesting fan theories out there when it comes to HBO’s Game of Thrones. The latest one sees Brandon Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) as the real reason Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) burned down King’s Landing.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 5, titled “The Bells,” of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 5 of Game of Thrones Season 8 saw Daenerys Targaryen defeat Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) using only her dragon. However, even though a surrender was issued, Daenerys still razed King’s Landing. While Daenerys had been walking a precarious line between domination and her genetic disposition to madness for some time in Game of Thrones, a new theory suggests an alternative reason for her destruction.

According to Games Radar, this theory sees Bran Stark, also known as the Three-Eyed Raven, warging into Daenerys and causing the destruction via her and her dragon, Drogon. The theory originated in the place that many of the Game of Thrones theories begin: Reddit. Under the title of “Bran is evil theory,” the Redditor who posted this concept explains further.

HBO

“I believe the [Three-Eyed Raven] is an evil character created by the Children of the Forest (or he’s the Lord of Light) to destroy not only the Night King but the entirety of humankind,” the Redditor explains.

“His most recent play has been doing everything to manipulate Dany into going mad and burning down King’s Landing. Which will cause all the other lords to revolt against her. Problem is he underestimated Dany and instead of burning down Kings Landing she was headed for the Red Keep so the [Three-Eyed Raven] warged into Drogon and did it himself.”

As viewers will have noted, before Daenerys burned down King’s Landing in Episode 5 of Game of Thrones Season 8, she actually had her eyes set on the Red Keep, where Cersei Lannister was holed up. While Cersei had offered surrender, it would make sense that Daenerys would want to destroy Cersei regardless. After all, Cersei is a known liar and by destroying her personally, there would be no way for Cersei to retaliate at all.

The Redditor also points out that in Bran’s previous vision that saw a dragon shadow over King’s Landing and the fact that Daenerys is not seen up close after her attack on the city as evidence that points the finger at Bran warging into Daenerys and controlling the situation rather than her losing control of the situation herself.

It is also explained in the theory that perhaps Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), who had a conversation with Bran earlier at Winterfell in Season 8 of Game of Thrones, could work out what has happened in the Season 8 finale. In addition, the Redditor also suggests that Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) might also work out that Bran has caused the destruction and not Daenerys.

However, as per usual with any Game of Thrones fan theory, viewers will just have to tune into the next episode to find out if it is true or not.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 6, the series finale, on Sunday, May 19, at 9 p.m. ET.