Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert Talk About Where Their Relationship Stands In ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion Clip

Even though they are divorced, Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert have been friendly with one another and fans are hoping that means they are rekindling their romance. While the two continue to co-parent for their young daughter, fans still wonder if perhaps the two will get back together, especially after the Teen Mom 2 Season 9 finale when Leah and her girls spent the night at Jeremy’s house in order to be closer to the hospital. Hollywood Life has a sneak peek at the upcoming reunion special and, in the clip, Leah and Jeremy open up about their relationship.

When asked by host Nessa how Jeremy felt about his daughter wanting her parents to get back together, he replies, “I don’t know.”

Jeremy admits that he is single, but Dr. Drew chimes in and quips that Jeremy is not single, but rather is involved with Leah. Jeremy laughs and Leah admits that the two have “had fun” over the weekend.

“A good choice of words, Leah. A real good choice of words,” Jeremy says to his ex-wife after she makes the statement.

Of course, while the two may not be back together, some may wonder what their daughter thinks about seeing her parents spending time together with not actually being together. Leah explains that their daughter understands and when she asks her mom if she still loves her dad, Leah tells her “of course.”

“We said, Of course we do. That’s your daddy. And [I’m] your mom. Of course we love [each other].”

The small sneak peek is just a portion of Leah and Jeremy’s on-stage segment so fans will have to tune in to see what else the two had to say about where their relationship stands.

What fans do now is that Leah and Jeremy seemed to have a great time together in New York City while they were filming for the reunion. Photos posted to social media showed them having a good time hanging out and, in one photo posted by Leah to Instagram, she stressed that she and Jeremy will “always be a team.”

Jeremy was Leah’s second husband after she married and divorced the father of her twins, Corey Simms. Jeremy and Leah had one child together before their marriage ended in divorce. Leah recently ended her relationship with Jason Jordan who appeared on the new season of the show. Now that she and Jeremy have been on good terms, fans are hoping these two will get back together!

The Teen Mom 2 reunion will air Monday night on MTV.