Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Release Archie’s Birth Certificate Confirming His Birthplace

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released baby Archie’s birth certificate 11 days after he was born, finally removing all speculation of where the royal birth took place. The Telegraph reported that the duchess gave birth in Portland Hospital in Westminster, which was reportedly more than 25 miles from where they were living when she went into labor.

Speculation swirled about where Archie was born, with some believing he had been born at Frogmore Cottage while other reports suggested that Markle gave birth at St. Mary’s Hospital where Kate Middleton had her children. But those theories can be put to rest. People magazine reported that Sarah Ferguson gave birth to her daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, at Portland Hospital. The Sun reported that the birthing suites in the American-run “luxury hospital” can run anywhere from $25,000 to $500,000 per night, and offers new mothers lobster dinners and champagne.

Harry was reportedly at Markle’s side while she gave birth, and it is believed that she was in labor through most of the night leading up to the morning of baby Archie’s birth on May 6. The couple reportedly left their home on Sunday evening as Markle went into labor, and the trip was so secretive that even the royal family was not aware of it, according to The Sun. Within a few hours, the couple was back at Frogmore, where an ecstatic Harry met with the press.

The royal couple fiercely protected their privacy in the days leading up to the baby’s birth, and even afterward, Markle did not follow traditional protocol and make a public appearance shortly after giving birth.

The press had limited access to information about Archie’s birth. The Telegraph reported that a small press pool of only one reporter, one photographer, and three cameramen was allowed to take pictures of the family’s first appearance at St. George’s Hall on May 8. The couple also had their own private photographer, as well as a household press officer photographer present at the occasion.

People reported that Archie has received his fair share of visitors this week. Prince William and Kate Middleton stopped by Frogmore for a visit, and it is even believed that Archie’s grandfather, Prince Charles, went to visit the little guy on Thursday.

Markle is reportedly listed as a “Princess of the United Kingdom” on the birth certificate, according to People.

Harry and Meghan will celebrate their first wedding anniversary with their little bundle of joy on Sunday.