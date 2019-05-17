Queen Elizabeth Is On The Hunt For Her Own Social Media Manager

One lucky person will get to join the communications team for the royal family.

Are you skilled at creating the perfect Instagram feed, compiled with stunning, high-quality photos? You could be working for the queen of England. Just recently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle came out with their own personal Sussex Royal Instagram account. They have already surpassed 8 million followers and have been posting on the account on a pretty regular basis. In fact, it was through Instagram that they first announced the name of their new baby boy, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Now it seems that Queen Elizabeth is following suit. The Queen is currently looking to hire her own social media manager, according to CNN.

Queen Elizabeth may be 93-years-old, but she is still interested in improving her online presence. The open position is listed on the royal family’s official website and is a part of the Royal Communications team at Buckingham Palace. To be considered for the highly coveted position, you must have a degree in a related field and previous work experience creating content for various social media platforms. The pay is approximately $38,000 a year depending on experience and comes with a comprehensive benefits package.

The advertisement doesn’t hesitate to put on the pressure, emphasizing just how important this role is.

“It’s knowing your content will be viewed by millions It’s finding new ways to maintain The Queen’s presence in the public eye and on the world stage. This is what makes working for the Royal Household exceptional. The role of Royal Communications is to engage a worldwide audience with the public role and work of The Royal Family. Joining this fast paced and dynamic team, your challenge will be to manage and oversee the daily news flow on digital and social networking platforms, as well as play a key part in some of the digital projects.”

Buckingham Palace is hiring a digital communications “expert” to create online content and manage social media for England’s royal family.https://t.co/Xnp34alDsU — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 17, 2019

The royal family also has a joint Instagram account in which updates regarding the whole family are posted. Queen Elizabeth herself posted her very first update on the page back in March when she described her recent visit to the Science Museum. In addition, there is yet another Instagram account specifically for Kate Middleton and Prince William, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The account has 8.8 million followers.

There is certainly no shortage of ways for fans to engage with the royal family online. Unfortunately, with such a vast online presence also comes the possibility of some negative comments. The royal family has been more diligent recently monitoring these comments by creating a set of social media guidelines and deleting inappropriate posts.