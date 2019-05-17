Madonna Has Now Been Confirmed To Perform At Eurovision Song Contest

Despite there being several rumors about Madonna potentially not performing at the Eurovision Song Contest tomorrow, it has now been confirmed that she will be.

Eurovision tweeted on their official Twitter account the exciting news.

“Madonna confirmed at #Eurovision final klaxon,” they posted with a sassy gif of the Queen of Pop strutting on a stage.

Her performance will take place in Tel Aviv at the Expo Tel Aviv, according to Music News, where she will perform two tracks.

She is set to perform her iconic 1989 chart-topping single “Like A Prayer” as well as her new track released today, “Future,” which features rapper Quavo. It has not been mentioned if Quavo will also make an appearance.

“We are pleased to finally confirm that the incomparable music icon Madonna will join us at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest,” the event’s executive supervisor, Jon Ola Sand, said.

“We know that it will be an evening to remember and can’t wait to share it with everyone watching.”

Music News also reported that she will be joined on stage by a 35-person choir when she performs “Like a Prayer.”

Recently, The Inquisitr revealed that fans and activists weren’t happy about the star considering to perform at the event. They wanted the “Hung Up” entertainer to join the artists who have protested against Israel’s treatment of its Palestinian neighbors. Madonna has since responded to the backlash.

“I’ll never stop playing music to suit someone’s political agenda, nor will I stop speaking out against violations of human rights wherever in the world they may be,” she stated.

“I hope and pray that we will soon break free from this terrible cycle of destruction and create a new path towards peace.”

On June 14, she will release her 14th studio album, Madame X, via Interscope Records. The album will contain collaborations with Maluma, Anitta, Swae Lee, and Quavo. To support the record, she will embark on a world tour. Recently, The Inquisitr noted that it will be a more intimate show for the star who is used to performing in arenas and stadiums. This time, she is playing theaters.

The lead single, “Medellin,” with Maluma has been streamed over 15.3 million times on Spotify alone. The music video uploaded to her official YouTube channel has been watched over 22 million times within three weeks. In one of the scenes, the “Material Girl” licks Maluma’s toe, per The Inquisitr. On Maluma’s latest studio album, 11:11, she also features on a track titled “Soltera.”

On Instagram, Madonna has over 13.7 million followers.