‘Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Hannah Brown’s Final Rose Decision Goes To ‘Very Last Minute’ Teases ABC Executive

The Bachelorette spoilers for Hannah Brown’s season are coming out slowly, but an ABC executive just revealed a fairly tantalizing tidbit. Viewers won’t know for a while yet which suitor got Hannah’s final rose, but now they can watch the season knowing that she apparently really struggled to make a final decision.

As The Inquisitr has revealed, Hannah’s final two men have been pinpointed by spoiler king Reality Steve. So far, however, the gossip blogger has not yet been able to confirm and reveal exactly what happened at Brown’s final rose ceremony.

Did Hannah choose someone or nobody? Did she get engaged? The Bachelorette spoilers from Reality Steve have already teased that things will get quite chaotic toward the end of Hannah’s journey, and that has some bracing themselves for a potentially unusual ending.

ABC executive Rob Mills talked with Variety and shared some teasers. His Bachelorette spoilers reveal that Hannah found herself struggling to choose between her final two men.

Some recent seasons have been complicated when a lead professed love for two contestants rather than one, as was the case for previous Bachelor stars like Ben Higgins and Arie Luyendyk Jr. Is Hannah going to end up in a similar predicament? Mills teases that Brown will be thoroughly torn between her remaining two men.

Hannah will be on @GMA tomorrow to talk about her journey to find love! #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/wQsIa9uZKT — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) May 15, 2019

“What you’re going to find is the decision she makes goes right down to the very last minute.”

It isn’t unusual for those behind the show to tease that the lead struggled to make a decision between the final two contestants. However, given other Bachelorette spoilers for Brown’s journey, it may be pretty believable this time.

The Inquisitr recently detailed that according to Reality Steve, an early frontrunner goes down in flames very late in filming. Viewers may ultimately see that this shocking turn of events perhaps left Hannah struggling to find her way through the final decisions of her season.

Mills noted that Brown is comfortable expressing her sexuality and embracing opportunities to get physical with her guys, and viewers will see that in spades this season. In some past seasons, frisky moments came back to haunt the leads, like when Kaitlyn Bristowe and Nick Viall got intimate with one another before the overnight dates.

Star Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) calls #TheBachelorette an empowering experience: "This was my time. It was important for me to express what I want, what I’m looking for and what I’m not going to settle for ever again." https://t.co/pnRlN34wbc pic.twitter.com/DFMjdLQjuU — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 16, 2019

The Bachelorette spoilers haven’t revealed anything quite that juicy taking place during Hannah’s season. However, the extended sneak peek for the season and additional teasers suggest that one of Brown’s suitors will perhaps try to make her feel guilty for being comfortable with her sexuality and she won’t hesitate to shut this down.

Once Hannah calls out this suitor and makes a decision about him, it would be understandable if she went on to have trouble trusting her own gut about the guys who remain. Viewers will have to wait and see how this all comes together, but it sounds like it’ll make for a pretty wild last few episodes.

Is Hannah Brown happily engaged, casually dating one or two of her guys, or still single? Additional Bachelorette spoilers will be emerging soon and fans are anxious to find out who, if anyone, this Alabama beauty pageant queen chose at her final rose ceremony.