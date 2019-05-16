Janet Jackson Fans Celebrate The Icons Birthday A Day Before Her ‘Metamorphosis’ Las Vegas Show Starts

Today is Janet Jackson’s 53rd birthday. Fans via social media have been celebrating the icons birthday and are very excited for the next chapter in her career.

Tomorrow, Jackson will start her “Metamorphosis” residency in Las Vegas at the Park Theater. Her series of shows are set to run until August and are creating a huge buzz. Since announcing her first-ever residency, she has had to put more shows on sale due to huge demand, which The Inquisitr reported. Janet is booked, busy, and after a career spanning four decades, her fans still love more than ever.

“All For U! Because of demand, three new dates have been added for #MetamorphosisVegas! Aug. 14, 16, & 17 go on sale this Friday, May 17!” she tweeted to her 3.5 million followers.

Tickets for the three new shows will go on sale this Friday, May 17, the day she kicks off the residency.

Her choreographer, Gil Duldulao, has been teasing fans via his Twitter account about how next level these concerts will be.

“Y’all ain’t ready. Ha,” he announced, implying this show is going to be like no other tour she has done previously.

Later this year, Janet will celebrate her legendary 1989 studio album, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814, turning 30-years-old. Her Vegas performance will pay tribute to the album in the show as well as her performing her other major hits. The album broke a record on the Billboard charts by scoring herself seven top five singles from one era.

Fans and established networks have been sharing love for the “That’s The Way Love Goes” chart-topper on her big day by expressing what she means to them which proves that she’s still highly admired.

A timeless icon ???? Happy Birthday to the one and only, @JanetJackson. pic.twitter.com/85u8tIpVD2 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) May 16, 2019

It’s Janet Jackson’s birthday. How have you paid homage? I’ve already done the butterfly three times. “Throb” is playing next. — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) May 16, 2019

Happy Birthday to the Living Legend @JanetJackson I wish you all the best today and everyday Thank You for all that you do !! Blessings to you today

We love you so much????????????????????❤❤ #HappyBirthdayJanet pic.twitter.com/S7Pxc7D2Fj — ????Amber???? (@Amber6679) May 16, 2019

happy birthday @JanetJackson, i just can't imagine my life without you and the influence of your music???? #HappyBirthdayJanet pic.twitter.com/xK30HQoiG0 — 1987 ???? (@emiliemrscc) May 16, 2019

In between her “Metamorphasis” show, Jackson will make a short visit to Europe in June where she will play Glastonbury in the U.K. and Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland. These will be her first European shows since her “Number Ones: Up Close and Personal Tour” which took place in 2011.

On March 29, Janet was finally inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Janelle Monae honored her on the night calling her the queen of black girl magic, which The Inquisitr previously reported.

Janet has had seven of her studio albums top the U.S. albums charts — Control, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814, janet., The Velvet Rope, All For You, Discipline, and Unbreakable. Her fans have given her a No. 1 album in each of the last four decades, an achievement only matched by Barbra Streisand, Bruce Springsteen, and U2.