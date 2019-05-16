WWE News: Hall Of Famer Says There Is ‘No Way’ AEW Catches WWE, Will Always Be No. 2

Some feel as if WWE will remain on top of the wrestling world forever.

On Wednesday, All Elite Wrestling took the next big step for wrestling promotions by announcing a TV deal with TNT surrounding a show starting later this year. Many fans have wondered if this will lead to true competition — and perhaps another series of “Monday Night Wars” with WWE. One particular Hall of Famer says that he believes AEW could be very good, but also that they will never overtake Vince McMahon’s company.

The Inquisitr reported that AEW’s new deal with TNT will be for a weekly show, but there were very few other details revealed. It’s not yet known if this wrestling show will air on the same night as Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live, but some truly think that may not matter as far as the potential for competition goes.

Kurt Angle has worked for WWE and TNA/Impact Wrestling, and has been one of professional wrestling’s most iconic competitors over the last couple of decades. While Impact has done well at times, they have never really come close to becoming the top wrestling company in the world.

Speaking with Wrestling Inc., Angle believes that it’s going to be the exact same type of thing for All Elite Wrestling.

“I want the fans to be excited about it. I’m gonna tell you this though, and I don’t wanna come around in five years and say ‘I told you so.’ Listen, WWE is the No. 1 brand and will always be No. 1… There’s no way in heck anybody’s gonna catch up to them. If this company… I’m not daring them, I’m just saying it’s not bad to be No. 2. If you’re gonna set out to be No. 1, then you’re gonna spend a lot of F’n money.”

Angle is definitely very confident in WWE, even though he has wrestled his final match.

AEW

Continuing on, Angle said that TNA tried very hard to overtake WWE — and that is why they brought in guys like Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan. He said that AEW could be a great No. 2 company, but it will cost them “millions of dollars” to ever try to be No. 1.

“I welcome AEW to do whatever they want to do to become No. 1. But I’m telling you right now, they’re gonna have a great run but WWE is No. 1 and always will be.”

New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ring of Honor, MLW, and many other promotions have taken their shots at being the best wrestling promotion in the world. No matter what happens, it appears as if these smaller productions will always have to face off against WWE in trying to be the top company. All Elite Wrestling is indeed brand new, but they may have the best shot at providing true competition for Vince McMahon’s giant.

It remains to be seen what sort of success All Elite Wrestling will have in the wider world of sports entertainment. However, wrestling fans around the world will have a chance to see the promotion put their best foot forward on May 25 as they put off Double or Nothing, their first pay-per-view.