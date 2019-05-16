Constance Wu Is Allegedly ‘Hated’ On Her New Movie Set — And Is A Bigger Diva Than JLo

Constance Wu made headlines earlier this week when the Crazy Rich Asians star seemed to throw a tantrum after her ABC sitcom Fresh Off the Boat got renewed by the network. However, according to Page Six, her unpleasant behavior is not surprising to those who worked with the actress on the set of her new movie Hustlers.

A source said that Wu was “hated” on set, adding several expletives to emphasize what a “pain” the famous Chinese-American star was.

“She just won’t agree to do anything. She refuses to do interviews, she won’t have visitors on her sets. It’s like a cliché. She is very talented — but all signs are pointing to a difficult diva.”

Another one of Wu’s coworkers agreed with the unflattering assessment.

“She’s a total piece of work. She thinks it’s OK to treat people badly and say out loud whatever comes to her.”

Hustlers is about three former strip club dancers who join forces to “turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.” It also stars mega-stars Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B. However, sources claim that Constance is a bigger “diva” than either of her more-famous colleagues.

“Constance is the most hated person on set. She is rude to everybody, but most of all the crew,” shared a Fresh Off The Boat source.

The actress has been a strong voice for more diversity in Hollywood and had garnered much goodwill after the success of her summer rom-com Crazy Rich Asians, which featured an all-Asian cast — the first film to do so (outside of Asia) since The Joy Luck Club.

However, her darling reputation went up in smoke after she expressed her displeasure when Fresh Off the Boat was renewed, tweeting multiple expletives and negative comments.

“So upset right now that I’m literally crying.”

When a fan tweeted that the renewal was great news, Constance was not shy in voicing her disagreement.

“No it’s not,” she replied.

To make her point even clearer, Constance then commented “dislike” her show’s official Instagram page. Ironically, Fresh Off the Boat is the show that shot Wu into the limelight.

However, there have been whisper’s of Wu’s unpleasant attitude for a while. A source from the Crazy Rich Asians set said that Wu was “standoffish” and expected different treatment from the rest of the cast.

Constance Wu with her Crazy Rich Asians costars. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

For example, she received a separate van from the rest of the cast when going on interviews and other press obligations. While the rest of the cast was reportedly close-knit, Wu remained aloof, and even reportedly rolled her eyes at legend Michelle Yeoh during an interview.

“It was clear they didn’t socialize,” said a source from the movie set.

Reports say that Wu’s team are “begging” her to be more “gracious.”