Counselor Who Questioned Lori Loughlin’s Daughter’s College Credentials Will Allegedly Testify In Case

A guidance counselor at Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli’s Los Angeles high school, who raised questions about their admission into the University of Southern California will allegedly be called as a witness in the case against Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli if the matter goes to trial, according to a new report.

TooFab exclusively reported that a Marymount High School counselor reportedly became involved in some kind of incident with Mossimo Giannulli in 2018 after he questioned Olivia Jade’s rowing credentials, according to the Justice Department.

When the counselor, who was not named, had discussions with USC admissions staff, he became aware that Olivia’s sister, Isabella Rose, had also applied to the college as a member of the crew team. The counselor allegedly questioned Olivia Jade about Isabella’s USC application in late 2017.

An email the counselor reportedly sent to Mossimo on April 12, 2018, mentioned a meeting between the two men, in which Mossimo went to the school to verify that his daughter was indeed a rower.

The counselor explained in the email that he wanted to update Mossimo on the status of Isabella’s admission, and reassured him that the school was not rescinding it. He also said he was surprised to hear that the issue was a was a concern for him.

“I also shared with [the USC senior assistant director of admission] that you had visited this morning and affirmed for me that [your younger daughter] is truly a coxswain,” the email said, according to court documents per TooFab.

On the same day, former USC senior associate athletic director Donna Heinel allegedly left a voicemail for Rick Singer, the mastermind behind the college admissions scandal, that expressed unease about parents visiting the school to “yell at counselors,” warning that such scenes could “shut everything down.” Heinel was later fired for her involvement in the scheme.

Loughlin also allegedly referred to the high school counselor as “our little friend” in an email to Singer when she aought guidance on how to proceed with her daughter’s application, TooFab reported.

Singer, who is co-operating with federal agents, told the Department of Justice that the counselor “did not believe that either of the Giannulli daughters participated in crew, and was concerned that their applications may have contained misleading information.”

Olivia Jade Giannulli’s high school counselor to be called as witness against Lori Loughlin, report says https://t.co/iH0wHAgs4A pic.twitter.com/aGr4vJNRJ9 — East Bay Times (@EastBayTimes) May 16, 2019

Loughlin and Mossimo have pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, honest services mail fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. They have also claimed that they did not know they were breaking the law.

The couple is scheduled to appear in court on June 3, according USA Today.