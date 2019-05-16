‘One Day At A Time’ May Live On A CBS Channel

The beloved sitcom One Day at a Time was canceled earlier this year by Netflix, after running for three seasons. However, in the months since, fans of the series have held out hope that the show might live on at another network.

Now, a new report says such discussions are ongoing.

Per Deadline, Sony Pictures TV, which owns the show, is in talks with CBS to pick up the canceled series. According to the story, talks are centered on a “multi-network” strategy for airing the show, with discussions centered on splitting the show between the cable network Pop TV and another network.

The series would not be airing on the main CBS network, nor would it stream on CBS All Access. The latter streaming service had originally been in talks to pick up One Day at a Time, but it turned out that Netflix’s contract to air the series did not allow it to re-appear on another streaming service for a certain period of time.

A remake of Norman Lear’s sitcom of the same name from the 1970s and 1980s — which had Lear on board as an executive producer, at age 96 — One Day at a Time told the story of a working class Cuban-American family living in the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. The series dealt with a variety of social issues — alcoholism, mental illness, racism, LGBT rights, and veteran PTSD — but also concentrated deeply on character and relationships.

While the audience for the series over the course of its three seasons wasn’t large, it was certainly passionate. Netflix content chief Ted Sarandos said as much after canceling the show in March, per The Inquisitr.

“This was a very difficult decision and we’re thankful to all the fans who’ve supported the series, our partners at Sony, and all the critics who embraced it… While it’s disappointing that more viewers didn’t discover One Day at a Time, I believe the series will stand the test of time.”

Fans of One Day at a Time, however, will get to enjoy a special event on May 22. ABC plans to air a special one-night remake of two of Lear’s 1970s shows, All in the Family and The Jeffersons. Two actors from One Day at a Time— Justina Machado and Stephen Tobolowsky — will participate in that show, per ABC 13. Machado is playing Florence Johnston on the Jeffersons part of the show, while Tobolowsky will play Mr. Bentley.