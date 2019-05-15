‘Southern Charm’ Star Kathryn Dennis’ Boyfriend Hunter Price Is A Former ‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant

Kathryn Dennis has been dating the singer for several months.

Kathryn Dennis is in the midst of a messy custody battle with her ex-boyfriend, Thomas Ravenel, but luckily, she appears to have a good man at her side throughout her court drama.

On May 15, Page Six shared a report in which they confirmed the Southern Charm star has moved on from her past romance with musician Hunter Price, who previously appeared as a contestant on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. The outlet also revealed Dennis and her two kids, 5-year-old daughter Kensington and 3-year-old son Saint Julien, spent Mother’s Day with a “friend,” who Dennis did not name.

“We made a slip and slide out of plastic from Home Depot,” Dennis told the outlet about her fun celebration with her kids.

“It was like the size of, I don’t know, your living room and we poured baby oil and stuff on it and we just slid around and had so much fun!”

As she and Price enjoy spending time together in Charleston, South Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee, where he resides, Dennis is feeling extremely proud of how far she’s come with her children over the past few years. As Southern Charm fans will recall, Dennis lost custody of the kids years ago but after seeking treatment and getting to a healthier place, she gained back partial custody of the children and is now fighting for full custody against Ravenel.

“I felt extremely proud that I’m doing this on my own. And celebrating myself and acknowledging all of the progress I’ve made, which I never do,” Dennis told Page Six. “It felt very liberating and satisfying and I truly am proud of the person I’ve become, what I’ve been through and I hope that I do inspire other women to know you can do it cause we’re all bada**es!”

Dennis and Price first went public with their romance earlier this year and have shared a couple of images of one another on their social media pages in the months since. However, when it comes to their relationship, neither one of them has said much about the love they share. Instead, they’ve done their best to keep their time together private and only share images from time to time.

As for whether or not Price will be seen on Southern Charm, that has yet to be confirmed.

To see more of Dennis and her co-stars, don’t miss the Southern Charm Season 6 premiere tonight, May 15 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.