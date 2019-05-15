Kim Kardashian And Lala Anthony Flaunt Their Washboard Abs And Curvy Hips On Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Lala Anthony are showing Instagram users that the two mamas still got it.

Kardashian, 38, shared a photo of her and Anthony, 39, to her 138 million followers. In the post, Kardashian is wearing a lavender crop top that shows off her toned abs. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also wore a dark grey skirt with olive sandals as her dark hair was pulled back into a ponytail. Anthony wore an all-white ensemble, with a sports bra and matching capris that showed off the Power actress’ waist. Both women flaunted their insane curves and hips in the photo, which was posted on Wednesday. The post received more than 380,000 likes and brought in more than 1,000 comments from Kardashian’s fans.

“Milfs,” said one follower, followed by heart emojis.

“You are sooooo beautiful,” another follower chimed.

Anthony also commented under Kardashian’s post echoing her love for her longtime friend. The photo seems to have been taken during Kardashian’s husband Kanye West’s Coachella performance on Sunday, April 21. Harper’s Bazaar previously reported that Anthony joined Kardashian and her children, sisters, nieces and nephews for the event. The performance was also shared on the music channel’s official website and YouTube channel. Kardashian also posted footage from the performance on her Twitter and Instagram pages. In his set, West reportedly brought out rappers DMX and Chance The Rapper and singer Teyana Taylor to join him for his Sunday Service performance.

Kardashian and Anthony have been close friends for years and have always said positive things about each other publicly. In Touch Weekly reports that the former TRL host said she remembers being friends with Kardashian and her family during the KKW Beauty CEO’s single days. Anthony said it has been interesting to see their dynamic change as she is now a mother of one and Kardashian has four tiny humans of her own.

“I have been friends with them for so long, before I can even remember, so it’s just like being with people you have known for so long and you’re comfortable with and you have the best time,” Anthony exclusively told In Touch. “The best part is when we met, we didn’t have kids, so it’s cool now to see all of the kids and they are growing up and going through their different phases of life. It’s always fun.”

The two BFFs also came together last week to host a Met Gala after party in New York City. Anthony said that other celebrity hosts for the party were Serena Williams, Trevor Noah, and Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy Travis Scott.