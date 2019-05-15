Donald Trump Reacts To Ex-President Jimmy Carter’s Fall Injury On Twitter

After former President Jimmy Carter fell and broke his hip at home in Plains, Georgia on Monday, sitting President Donald Trump took to Twitter to send his well-wishes, per PopCulture.

“Wishing former President Jimmy Carter a speedy recovery from his hip surgery earlier today. He was in such good spirits when we spoke last month — he will be fine!”

Carter suffered the injury while turkey hunting, and according to his doctors and representatives, he had surgery immediately after the accident. The 94-year-old is reportedly “recovering comfortably” thanks to a successful operation.

According to Associated Press, a spokeswoman for Carter, Deanna Congileo, said that the former president is in good spirits and even revealed that he is more worried about the fact that he has not used all of his turkeys for shooting season as the end approaches.

“He hopes the State of Georgia will allow him to roll over the unused limit to next year,” the statement said.

Carter received a cancer diagnosis more than three years ago, which he later revealed was melanoma that spread to his brain and liver.

“I’ve had a wonderful life,” he said at the time of the revelation.

“I’ve had thousands of friends, I’ve had an exciting, adventurous and gratifying existence.”

But after seven months of treatment, scans picked up no signs of the disease, and the former president has been doing well ever since.

Carter — who is the oldest living former president in American history — previously expressed his dislike of Trump, but eventually warmed to him after he said that Trump faced more media criticism than any other president. Eventually, the two spoke on the phone about the Trump administration’s trade negotiations with China. Following the talk, the White House released a statement addressing the pair’s relationship, as The Inquisitr reported.

“The President has always liked President Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter, and extended his best wishes to them on behalf of the American people.”

The conversation was put into action after Carter revealed his plans to write Trump a letter urging him to create an advisory panel to help with U.S.-China relations. Trump eventually called him to discuss the letter, and Carter told the president that he believes China will surpass the U.S. as an economic superpower. The former president expressed his reasoning, suggesting that China has wasted less money on the military, which has allowed them to funnel more money into infrastructure.