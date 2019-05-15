Watch Ireland Vs. Bangladesh Cricket Live Stream: Tri-Series In Ireland, ODI Match 6, Start Time, Preview

Bangladesh have already earned a place in the Ireland tri-series final, and will likely use the 'dead rubber' match against the hosts to fine-tune their World Cup selection.

The Bangladesh Tigers are already booked to face West Indies in the championship final of their pre-Cricket World Cup tri-series in Ireland on Friday. But first, they must play one last match in the series, taking on the host nation after the first game between Ireland and Bangladesh was abandoned due to inclement weather. But they face a desperate Ireland team that will not have the upcoming World Cup to worry about, and will hope to redeem themselves after blowing a 327-run opening innings against the Windies, as CricBuzz recounted, in the “dead rubber” one-day international match that will live stream from the Dublin suburb of Clontarf.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the sixth ODI match of the tri-series in Ireland, between the host nation and the Bangladesh Tigers, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled to be bowled at 10:45 a.m. Irish Daylight Time on Wednesday, May 15, at 3,200-capacity Castle Avenue Cricket Ground in Clontarf, Dublin, Republic of Ireland.

In Bangladesh, the live stream starts at 3:45 p.m. Bangladesh Standard Time on Monday, and in India, that start time will also come on Monday, at 3:15 pm. India Standard Time. In the United Kingdom, the match gets underway at 10:45 a.m. British Summer Time. In the United States, fans will be able to catch the cricket match very early on Monday morning, at 5:45 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 2:45 a.m. Pacific. In the Caribbean, the match gets underway at 4:45 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, or 5:45 a.m. Atlantic Standard Time.

As they head toward their opening Cricket World Cup match, scheduled for June 3 against South Africa at The Oval in London, per the BBC, Bangladesh will feel heartened by the bowling performance against West Indies turned in by their onetime pace sensation Mustafizur Rahman, who has been hampered by injuries for the past two years. “The Fizz” took four wickets for only 43 runs in nine overs on Monday, earning his first Man of the Match award in two years.

Here are the expected teams for Wednesday’s Ireland vs. Bangladesh one-day cricket match.

Ireland: 1 Paul Stirling, 2 James McCollum, Andy Balbirnie, 5 William Porterfield (captain), 6 Kevin O’Brien, 6 Mark Adair, 7 Gary Wilson (wicketkeeper), 8 George Dockrell, 9 Boyd Rankin, 10 Tim Murtagh/Andy McBrine, 11 Josh Little.

Bangladesh: 1 Tamim Iqbal, 2 Soumya Sarkar, 3 Shakib Al Hasan, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), 5 Mohammad Mithun, 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Sabbir Rahman, 8 Abu Jayed/Farhad Reza, 9 Mehidy Hasan Miraz/Nayeem Hasan, 10 Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), 11 Mustafizur Rahman/Taskin Ahmed.

Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman took his first Man of the Match award in two years when he faced West Indies. Jordan Mansfield / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Ireland vs. Bangladesh sixth ODI match of the of the tri-series in Ireland, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription sports network offered by sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming service is available for a subscription fee of $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the weeklong period, fans can watch the Men in Green vs. Tigers 50-overs action at no charge.

In Ireland, RTE will live stream the tri-series match, and in Bangladesh, Gazi TV has the game. In India, HotStar has the live streaming rights to all Bangladesh cricket team matches. In the United Kingdom, sadly, there will be no live stream of the Ireland vs. Bangladesh ODI. But fans can likely access the live stream through another provider listed in this article by using a VPN service, such as those recommended by CNet, or by using the built-in VPN that comes with the Opera web browser.