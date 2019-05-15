Britney Spears Could Be Officially Done Giving Live Performances

Britney Spears might 'never again' perform live, her manager Larry Rudolph said.

Britney Spears is arguably one of the most iconic pop artists of all time, often being referred to as the “Princess of Pop.” However, her life has taken a different turn in recent years as she has begun to shift her attention away from her career and focus on family. Now 37-years-old, Britney is the mother of two boys, 13-year-old Sean Federline and 12-year-old Jayden James Federline. Her plate is especially full at the moment, with her father Jamie Spears’ health condition continuing to get worse. Her inability to help him or control the situation has put a definite strain on Britney’s mental health, according to Rolling Stone.

In January, Britney took to Instagram to announce that she would not be performing her new live show “Domination.” She explained that her father’s health condition had gotten increasingly serious and that he had nearly died. She felt that it would be best to put all of her focus on family at this time.

In the following months, new reports were released that Britney’s mental health was at a bad place and that she would be checking into a mental health facility to regain peace of mind.

Her manager, Larry Rudolph, recently spoke about Britney’s struggles during an interview with TMZ. He made it clear that Britney is simply not at a place to be doing public appearances or tours. He even went as far as to claim that she may never perform live again.

“As the person who guides her career — based on the information I and all of the professionals who work with her are being told on a need-to-know basis — from what I have gathered it’s clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency, not in the near future and possibly never again.”

This revelation certainly came as a shock to the singer’s longtime fans. However, Rudolph conveyed that Britney hasn’t been herself in a long time. In fact, he admitted he hadn’t heard from her directly in months.

“It was the perfect storm. We had to pull her show because her meds stopped working and she was distraught over her dad’s illness. She clearly doesn’t want to perform now.”

On April 23, Britney turned to Instagram again in an attempt to clear up some of the crazy rumors swirling around about her and her family. She emphasized that while she was under a lot of stress, she was okay, and simply requested privacy.