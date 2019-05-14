Kim Kardashian Shows Off Amazing Body In A Tight White Bodysuit On KKW Beauty’s Instagram Page

Kim Kardashian is sharing new photos from her new makeup collection to celebrate her fifth wedding anniversary to Kanye West.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is introducing the new line from her KKW Beauty brand. According to the makeup company’s Instagram, the collection is set to launch on May 24 at 12 p.m. PST. In the photo, the reality star is wearing a tight long-sleeved white bodysuit while riding a white horse. Kardashian pulls her dark hair back and provides a deep look into the camera in the campaign’s photo. The photo shows the mother of four’s killer curves as she uses the desert as her backdrop. The photo was shared to KKW Beauty’s 3.2 million followers and received more than 980,000 likes. The photo also received more than 500 comments from the brand’s followers.

“Can’t wait to buy this,” one follower shared.

“In my opinion, this is one of the most beautiful pictures of Kim ever,” another follower chimed.

Kardashian also shared photos from the collection on her Instagram Stories encouraging her fans to check out her brand’s page for more updates. Hollywood Life reports that the collection is inspired by the look Kardashian wore when she married West in 2014. The collection also reportedly feature “luxurious shades” that allows consumers to create “beautiful glam looks.” KKW Beauty also shared another image to promote the collection’s creme lipstick. The packaging shows an image of Kardashian’s Givenchy lace wedding dress, her bare nails, and engagement ring. People shared back in 2014 that the wedding dress was designed by Riccardo Tisci and had an estimated cost of $500,000 for the Parisian wedding.

The entrepreneur has seemingly been working tirelessly as she expands to other ventures in her life. In addition to welcoming a new baby on Friday, May 10, the influencer shared last month that she was studying to become a lawyer and plans to take the bar exam in 2022. Kardashian recently revealed at the Met Gala on May 6 that the work has taken a toll on her personal life as she juggles her career and studies.

“It’s good. It’s hard,” Kim said. “It’s definitely hard. I’ve had to give up some sacrifices in order to do that. So I haven’t had a beauty treatment or anything for myself in about seven months.”

According to KKW Beauty’s website, the line will also feature a plethora of products. The makeup includes Mrs. West Lip Bundle, Forever Highlighter, Flower Wall Blush, and Kim’s Nude Essentials Lip Bundle. The products range from $18-260.