Herman Cain Claims Black People Don’t Support Donald Trump Because They’ve Been Brainwashed

Former Federal Reserve board nominee and 2012 presidential candidate Herman Cain told reporters that black people hate Donald Trump because they have been “brainwashed” by the media.

The Godfather’s Pizza tycoon was confronted by TMZ as he was exiting Reagan National Airport Tuesday in Washington, D.C., about why he still supports the president. His response addressed why more people of color don’t support the president despite what Cain believes has been some important work on issues like prison reform, unemployment, and other issues that impact African Americans in higher numbers.

“They’re getting brainwashed according to the news that they watch,” Cain said. “It’s been statistically shown that certain stations, certain news outlets, they simply are not telling the entire truth. And in some cases, people are being brainwashed.”

He also told reporters that that celebrities and sports figures who have refused to visit the White House should stick to entertaining and not get involved in politics.

Cain recently withdrew his name from consideration to serve on the Federal Reserve board of governors. Trump faced intense backlash for nominating the former presidential candidate, who has faced criticism for his steadfast support of Trump and his past conduct with women.

Just prior to withdrawing his name, Cain had pledged to Fox Business that he wouldn’t “run away” because of the criticism that he was receiving.

“I never said that I was even considering withdrawing,” he said.

A few days later, the president announced that Cain was no longer being considered for the influential role, which would have enabled him to help set interest rates in the United States. Trump had tapped Cain to fill one of two vacant seats on the board.

“My friend Herman Cain, a truly wonderful man, has asked me not to nominate him for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board. I will respect his wishes. Herman is a great American who truly loves our Country!” Trump tweeted.

Cain claimed that he had withdrawn his name from consideration because he didn’t want to take a pay cut. If he had been confirmed in the role, he would have received $183,000 per year as compensation.

However, some believe that Cain stepped down because he wouldn’t be able to get confirmed. Cain was accused by multiple women in 2011 of harassment when he was the head of the National Restaurant Association. As a result, he ended his campaign for president. Cain has continually denied all allegations.