‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna Debuts Long Hair In Honor Of Erika Jayne’s Tour, See A Photo!

Lisa Rinna went all out for her co-star's concert.

Lisa Rinna is debuting an all-new look during tonight’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

As she and her co-stars prepared to take in one of Erika Jayne’s concerts amid her “Pretty Mess Tour,” Rinna, who was called out by Brandi Glanville years ago for rocking the same hairstyle for 20 long years, showed up to the venue with a stunning black outfit and long ponytail.

In a sneak peek posted by Bravo of the upcoming episode, Rinna’s co-stars, including Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, and Paul “PK” Kemsley, are seen reacting to her new look with excitement.

“I love your hair like that!” Richards proclaims.

While Rinna’s co-stars absolutely love the look and can’t stop “ooh-ing and aah-ing” at her style, Rinna proceeds to call her traditional look “iconic” in a cast confessional before a clip of Glanville’s diss flashes back. As fans will recall, Glanville dissed Rinna for failing to update her look for decades.

In another scene from the clip, Rinna is seen getting ready for her co-star’s concert with the help of a glam team, who she informs she’s hoping to take a risk and do something she never does, which is change her hair.

“Don’t I look so weird?” Rinna then asks as her hair extensions are attached.

Ahead of the new episode, Rinna posted an image of her and her co-stars taken backstage in which she is seen with her long ponytail draped over her shoulder.

While Rinna looked phenomenal with her long hair, it’s hard to say if she’d ever make a permanent change to her “iconic” look. After all, it’s been working for her for quite a while.

“You kind of can’t beat this. Like, who looks better than I do in this hair? Right?” she asks.

Just last month, Rinna’s hairstylist, Sally Hershberger, revealed that while Rinna may not want to do anything super dramatic, at least in a permanent sense, she does plan to grow her hair out just a bit.

“We’re keeping the front a bit shorter so you can really see her face,” she told Page Six. “Lisa has such good hair that we just have to let it happen.”

According to Hershberger, she suggested Rinna update her look after seeing her wearing a long wig.

To see more of Rinna and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.