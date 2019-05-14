Actor Tim Conway Dies At Age 85

Tim Conway has died at the age of 85. The actor passed away on Tuesday morning, according to his representative, Howard Bragman.

People Magazine reports that Tim Conway was best known for his role on The Carol Burnett Show, where he made viewers laugh with his array of hilarious characters, such as the Oldest Man and Mr. Tudball.

Conway had revealed in the past that he drew inspiration on the accent he used for Mr. Tudball from that of his Romanian mother.

Tim won a Golden Globe for his work on the series in 1976 as well as Emmy for his comedy performances in 1973, 1977, and 1978.

Conway is survived by his longtime wife, six biological children, one stepdaughter, and two grandchildren. The family is asking that any donations be sent to The Lou Ruvo Brain Center at the Cleveland Clinic in Las Vegas.

Before his death, Conway suffered from Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus but had no signs of dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Tim studied TV and radio at Bowling State University and later spent time in the army, where he had revealed he was often the center of laughter.

Conway remembered one time when he lost his rifle before a 4 a.m. drill, which caused quite a ruckus.

“I looked in the garbage and there was this long neon tube,” he stated. “So I took that. As the lieutenant came around the corner. I said, ‘Halt.’ I am pointing this bulb at him and he said ‘What is that?’ I said, ‘It’s a light bulb and if you come any closer, I’ll turn it on.’ He had very little sense of humor. I spent an extra two weeks [in the service] painting rocks in Seattle.”

Following his stint in the army, Tim Conway worked at a television station in Cleveland, Ohio. While remembering that time in his life, the comedian stated that he had no professional training for the job, but he did have his sense of humor and experience behind a microphone to get him through it.

Actor and comedian Tim Conway, best known for his work on "The Carol Burnett Show," has died. He was 85. https://t.co/qHxzQ02KcI pic.twitter.com/RscQbgnb4z — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) May 14, 2019

Conway’s death comes after his daughter Kelly and wife Charlene had been fighting over his care. Kelly asked to be appointed conservator in order to be in charge of his medical care after she heard that Charlene had allegedly planned to move him out of the nursing facility he had been living in and into a lesser quality home.

Kelly claimed that before his death, her father was “almost entirely unresponsive.”

Fans are now mourning Tim Conway’s on social media with sweet messages, photos, and videos.