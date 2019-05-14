Kim Kardashian Reportedly Taking Time Off To Bond With Baby Boy

Kim Kardashian is reportedly taking some time off from her work responsibilities to bond with her newborn baby boy.

According to People Magazine, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is said to be enjoying a much lighter schedule than usual so that she has some extra time to bond with her new little bundle of joy.

Kim reportedly had a wonderful weekend after bringing her baby boy home, and celebrating Mother’s Day with all four of her children.

“She didn’t seem stressed out at all. Before the baby was born, she was freaking out for weeks because she felt they weren’t ready for him. But the second he was born, Kim was just focused on how happy she is that her baby boy is here,” an insider told the magazine.

“She has a bit of a lighter schedule right now so she can bond with her baby. She seems very happy. And Kanye loves the energy of having a newborn. A new baby to love and get to know is so special for the whole family,” the source added.

Kim and Kanye’s little boy was born last week via a surrogate, and joins their older three children, daughters North and Chicago, and son Saint.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are allegedly over the moon about bringing home their newborn baby boy.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Kim feels like the little boy completes the couple’s family, and that she is very happy having four children with Kanye.

The insider goes on to say that Kardashian feels like she’s done having children, but that she could always get baby fever again as her kids start to grow older. In addition, West could talk his wife into having another baby in the future.

Kanye has expressed his interest in having a large family in the past, even revealing that he would love to have as many as seven children with Kim. However, the reality star made it clear that she wasn’t on board to have that many kids.

Currently, Kim and Kanye have not announced the name of their baby boy. However, some Instagram users believe that Kardashian may have dropped a huge hint during a recent social media post where she added a bear emoji. Some fans know believe that couple may have named their newborn son Bear West.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West by following the couple on social media.