Here’s How Much Hannah Brown Will Make As ‘The Bachelorette’

Being the star of The Bachelorette has its perks — fame, the chance to leave a footprint on the world of television, and of course, the potential for finding the love of your life. There is also one major factor that often goes unnoticed when a woman signs on the dotted line to put her romantic life under a microscope — the money she earns while starring on the series.

Good Housekeeping reported that the current star of The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, will likely earn $100,000 plus extra money for any outside promotional appearances she makes as the star of the show.

The website reported that Brown had a job as a full-time interior decorator and did volunteer work as Miss Alabama 2018 prior to her first appearance for the franchise as one of the contestants on The Bachelor, where she attempted to win the heart of Colton Underwood. She graduated from college in 2017.

GH referenced Amy Kaufman’s book, Bachelor Nation, where the author revealed that the lead in the series is allotted a big budget for clothing, sometimes topping six figures, and they get to keep all of it when the show is over. After the series, the Bachelorette or Bachelor star can use their personal Instagram accounts to sell sponsored posts, and that could earn them roughly between $1,000 and $10,000 per post, the outlet added.

As an aside, the contestants on both The Bachelorette and The Bachelor do not get paid for their time on the show. TV Insider reported that many of the female contestants on the ABC reality dating show spend thousands of their own non-reimbursable money on their wardrobes to look as good as possible in order to move forward in the competition.

The site reported that Bachelor Season 16 winner Courtney Robertson noted in her book, I Didn’t Come Here to Make Friends, that while she was away from home, she had enough money to cover two months of home expenses, including rent, utilities, and emergency cash, and asked her sister to tend to her personal expenses while she lived in The Bachelor mansion.

Whatever money Brown makes as a star of the series will be fleeting unless she can parlay her fame into a different aspect of a career in the entertainment world as Melissa Rycroft did. The former star of The Bachelor Season 13 and two-time Dancing with the Stars contestant has also hosted the reality shows Bachelor Pad and Redneck Island.

Travis Stork, who competed on The Bachelor Season 8, scored a job as one of the hosts of the daytime television series The Doctors. He also penned the popular books The Doctor’s Diet and The New York Times bestseller The Lose Your Belly Diet.

