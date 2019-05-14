Jenelle Evans Revealed She Wouldn’t Leave Husband For The Show On New ‘Teen Mom 2’

While MTV has cut ties with Jenelle Evans and will no longer be filming her for new episodes of Teen Mom 2, the mom of three appeared on the season finale in footage filmed before she was let go from the show. On the new episode, Jenelle revealed that traveling to film for work events without her husband was starting to “cause issues” in her marriage according to MTV News.

Speaking to a friend, Jenelle opened up about the difficulties.

“[Producers] see how much trouble it is right now. That’s just how it’s going to continue to be, so something needs to change. At some point, we keep arguing about it, and either I’m going to give up or they’re going to give up.”

David apologized to the producers of the show via a text message. Prior to that, David had made filming Jenelle in her town difficult. Jenelle wondered if the apology would be beneficial and if it would even be accepted.

Even though he apologized, MTV wasn’t changing their mind about David’s status on the show. He had been fired from the show in 2018 and production was unable to film when he was around. Jenelle revealed this was making things difficult according to US Weekly.

“When any Teen Mom couple goes and travels, they bring whoever they’re married to and I don’t have that option and I don’t feel comfortable doing that. It’s causing issues.”

Although Jenelle had been filming Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade, it appears that she valued her marriage more than her job. Speaking to producers, she revealed that she wasn’t going to pick the show over her husband according to MTV News.

Loading...

“It’s not like I was on drugs and we got married on a whim. I’m not going to just leave him for this show. I’m sorry.”

Although it wasn’t shown on the new show, MTV released a statement regarding Jenelle’s future with Teen Mom 2 on May 7 saying they had not filmed her since April and that they had “no plans” to continue with her story on the new season.

Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus had all reportedly been filming for Season 9B of Teen Mom 2. Since being let go from the show, Jenelle has said that her relationship with David is in a “healing process.” As previously reported by Inquisitr, Jenelle told US Weekly that she wasn’t considering divorce in regards to her marriage, only if David “refused” to go to marriage counseling with her.