Charli XCX And Lizzo Have A ‘Bop’ Coming This Friday, Fans Prepare To Go Bald Over It

Charli XCX has been teasing fans that she has new music on the way for some time now. Over the weekend, she shared a video clip of her wearing see-through underwear, letting fans know she was about to shoot something exciting, which The Inquisitr reported.

Yesterday, “Good As Hell” hitmaker Lizzo uploaded a video clip on Twitter of herself twerking on stage at one of her shows while performing her song “Tempo” which features Missy Elliott. XCX joined her as a surprise guest and is seen dancing with her as the crowd goes wild. The video clip was liked by over 11,000 users and retweeted by over 1,100. Fans demanded a collaboration between the two, which will come later this week.

Charli then shared a polaroid image of her and Lizzo where the two look happy to be in each others company. Charli is poking her tongue out while wearing a black crop top and Lizzo is flashing her pearly whites as she wears an off the shoulder T-shirt that says “dollar and a dream” written across it.

In XCX’s caption on Instagram, she states the single they have collaborated on will be released this Friday, May 17 and describes it as a “bop.” She’s so excited for everyone to hear it, she’s even telling fans to prepare her grave as it might leave her dead which implies it’s going to be next level.

Charli’s Instagram photo has been like over 146,000 times within 15 hours and has been commented on over 2,500 times by super excited fans.

“Already iconic,” a user stated.

“Making the most of my hair whilst it’s still on my scalp before you ladies come along and SNATCH it clean off,” implying the song will be so good, their hairline won’t be able to take it.

“AGGHHhbbn!!!! MY TWO QUEENS IN A SONG IMMA DIE,” another commented.

“My head would explode!” someone predicts.

The song title is yet to be confirmed but it’s pretty obvious at this point that fans just can’t wait any longer for the track.

Loading...

Last week, both Lizzo and Charli both attended their first ever Met Gala ball. She wore a bright yellow dress designed by John Paul Gaultier, which The Inquisitr described as eye-catching. The tassels wrapped around her waist made her look seem like this would be 2019’s equivalent of Beauty and the Beast’s character Belle and looked very fairytale like.

Lizzo, on the other hand, wore a bright pink and white fluffy number designed by Marc Jacobs. The theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion” which the “Juice” songstress took to the next level.