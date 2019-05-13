Kacey Musgraves Refuses To Drink Out Of A Fan’s Shoe At Her Own Show

According to NME, Kacey Musgraves is currently embarking on her first-ever tour in Australia. While performing at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Sunday night, she was asked to do a “shoey” at one of her own shows.

If you’re not familiar with what a “shoey” is then it’s when you drink out of someone’s shoe.

“That’s disgusting,” she told the crowd.

“I’m not f****** drinking out of your shoe.”

Since refusing to do the offer, she was praised by fans on social media and became a hot topic.

“Don’t you dare think you can demand Kacey Musgraves to do a shoey!!! that behavior is tacky and not cute at the same time,” one user tweeted with passion.

“Went to the @KaceyMusgraves show last night. It blew my mind. She’s charismatic, intelligent, commanding, beautiful, has some serious vocal ability, is so fu**ing funny, and last but not least, managed to politely but firmly shut down a shoey request. Respect overload,” another said, reviewing her show.

Her Australian tour will continue tomorrow in Melbourne at the Palais Theatre.

Last week, Musgraves attended her first Met Gala event dressed as Barbie. The theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” which Kacey nailed. Her look was completely identical to the photo of the doll she posted previously to her social media. She wore a blonde wig and embodied the doll she was referencing perfectly, which The Inquisitr reported.

So far, 2019 is the year of winning for the “Rainbow” songstress as not only is she nailing red carpet looks, but she is also winning big at music award ceremonies. This year, she won all four Grammy Awards she was nominated for — Best Country Song for “Space Cowboy,” Best Country Solo Performance for “Butterflies,” and Best Country Album and Album of the Year for Golden Hour. In total, she has won six Grammy Awards out of her nine nominations.

On May 8, Musgraves released an official visual video for the album track “Oh, What A World” taken from her latest record. The video has been watched over 366,000 times and can be found on her official YouTube channel. On Spotify, she currently has over 4.1 million monthly Spotify listeners. Her single “Rainbow” is her most-played track at the moment with a total of 26 million streams.

Korean phenomenon BTS admitted they would be up for a collaboration with Musgraves after she suggested they should do something together, which The Inquisitr recently reported.

On Instagram, she has over 1.4 million followers, while on Twitter she has 769,000 followers.