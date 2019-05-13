Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Received Mother’s Day Gifts From Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian celebrated Mother’s Day with her little girl, True, on Sunday. However, she wasn’t forgotten by her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

According to Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may have split back in February, but the NBA star wasn’t about to let his ex-girlfriend go unrecognized on Mother’s Day.

Sources tell the outlet that Khloe had no plans to see Tristan on her special day and that she spent it celebrating with baby True, her own mother, Kris Jenner, and her sisters, Kourtney, Kim, and Kylie, who are are also mothers.

“He did reach out to her, he actually sent her flowers yesterday with a Mother’s Day card, and although Khloe appreciated the gesture it did not in any way make her want see him Not at all, its way too little, too late. Instead she is spending this special day with her beautiful daughter, her mom, her grandma and all the rest of her family, the people she can really count on,” a source tells the outlet.

Thompson did not give a shout out to Khloe, or his other baby mama Jordan Craig, on social media. However, he did honor his own mother with a sweet Instagram photo of the two smiling together.

“Happy Mother’s Day Mommy. I love you soo much I’m so blessed to have a mother that loves me the way you do and willing to sacrifice everything for her kids,” Thompson wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian allegedly spent Mother’s Day weekend feeling a little blue. Sources told HL that the reality star felt blessed to celebrate with her daughter, but that watching her older sister, Kim, bring home her newborn baby boy made her question her own future as a mother.

Loading...

Kardashian allegedly felt bittersweet as she spent time with little True, and is now reportedly wondering if she’ll get to realize her dream of having more children.

Sources tell the outlet that Khloe believes she won’t have more children unless she can find “Mr. Right,” and soon. Kardashian is said to be disappointed that things didn’t work out with Thompson, and can’t help but wonder what could have been if only Tristan was willing to commit to their relationship fully.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s life, and her famous family, when Season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.