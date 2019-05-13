Are ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Stars Nicole and Azan Ever Getting Married?

Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou first appeared on Season 4 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé.

Nicole, a young mother living in the United States, fell in love with Azan, a man living in Morocco, after chatting with him online. After making the decision to get married, Nicole filed for Azan’s K-1 visa but he was denied and wasn’t allowed to enter the United States. Eventually, Nicole decided to move to Morocco so that the two could get married there, but the couple didn’t have the proper paperwork and were unable to make things official. Once again, they were forced to postpone the wedding.

The couple is now appearing on the fourth season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, and Nicole’s family wants to know exactly what’s going on with the couple’s relationship, according to a report from E! News.

During her last trip to Morocco, Nicole informed her family that she would be starting a business with her future husband. After she revealed that she contributed $6,000 to the business while Azan only added $500, Nicole’s mother, Robbalee, who has always been doubtful of Azan and his intention, became even more concerned.

“I don’t know where she’s trying to go from here. They talk about getting married, but the first time it kind of got called off at the last minute, the second time it got called off before I was even supposed to head there. This whole thing just seems like a cycle of nothing,” she explained.

The couple still hasn’t opened their store and this situation has served as fuel for Robbalee’s belief that Azan could just be using her daughter.

“That looks suspicious. Maybe this whole store thing is Azan’s get-rich-quick scheme. [He’s] going to be gone with your money!” she said on the show.

The Moroccan was also accused of cheating after Nicole received audio recordings of him flirting with other women. Azan was quick to deny the allegations and blamed his actions on having too much to drink. He also convinced Nicole that he recorded those messages before he met her.

Nicole’s stepfather, Joe Fouraker, doesn’t seem to believe Azan’s excuse though.

“She believed him. She wants to believe the best in people. She isn’t mature enough to understand people will take advantage of her. She’s a foolish young lady,” he told Distractify.

It’s still unclear whether Nicole and Azan will ever tie the knot but fans can catch up with the couple during 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on Sundays on TLC.