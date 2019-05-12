WWE News: Former Impact World Champion, WWE Superstar Officially Signs With Major League Wrestling

The chaotic career of Austin Aries is now moving onto MLW.

The tumultuous, but very successful career of Austin Aries is taking another turn as he is heading to Major League Wrestling. He often calls himself the “Greatest Man That Ever Lived,” and he’s been able to back that up at times in the ring. He’s a former multi-time Impact Wrestling World Champion and he’s spent time in WWE as well, but now, he’s heading to MLW and this may be his endgame.

Throughout his career, Austin Aries has wrestled all around the world for multiple promotions. He started out on the independent circuit before joining Ring of Honor in 2004 and he stayed there for a few years. He even won the ROH World Championship twice and the tag titles once with Roderick Strong.

From there, he kept jumping around with time spent in TNA/Impact Wrestling, Dragon Gate USA, a return to TNA, a return to ROH, some time in NXT and WWE, and yet another return to Impact Wrestling. During all that moving around, he captured numerous titles, including the Impact Grand Championship and the TNA World Title on three different occasions.

There’s still a lot of fuel left in the tank of the 41-year-old Aries, though, and he’s found a new home with Major League Wrestling. During Saturday night’s broadcast, a promo aired which announced Aries was coming soon and it was done in a very Avengers: Endgame fashion.

???? BREAKING NEWS!!! ???? We'll just let the graphic below speak for itself … #MLWFusion on @beINSPORTSUSA pic.twitter.com/AxfOP3SvGb — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) May 12, 2019

There was no further info or any other details regarding when he will start with MLW, or who he may face in his first match with the promotion.

Checking out the win-loss records on CageMatch, Aries hasn’t wrestled a match anywhere or against anyone since March 13, 2019. It was at an event in a Chicago high school gym where Eddie Edwards defeated Austin Aries by disqualification.

Aries has had his fair share of controversial moments in and out of the ring during his career. During his short stint with WWE, there were rumors that Aries was incredibly unpopular backstage and with the writing staff, which led to his ultimate release years before his contract was set to expire.

Last year, Aries faced off against Johnny Impact at Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory for the world title, but it also ended controversially. As reported by Fightful, Aries lost the match, flipped off the announcers, and walked out and off camera.

All of that happened after Aries had tweeted out homophobic remarks and fat-shamed Johnny Impact’s wife, Taya Valkyrie, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Austin Aries Heading To Major League Wresling https://t.co/IH62oxpZIn — Fightful Wrestling, MMA, Boxing (@Fightful) May 12, 2019

Austin Aries has had a very up-and-down professional wrestling career, which has brought numerous championships and a lot of controversy. Now, he’s heading to Major League Wrestling soon and it will be interesting to see how this next chapter of his career begins.