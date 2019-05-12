Brie Larson Is Not Feuding With The Rest Of The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Cast, Despite Tabloid Report

Brie Larson has been accused of not getting along with the rest of the actors in Avengers: Endgame. The source of this speculation appears to be an interview that she gave with Chris Hemsworth and Don Cheadle for Entertainment Tonight in which the actors exchange banter which many interpreted as an indicator of friction. One tabloid has taken it a step further by claiming that the rest of the Avengers cast hates Larson because she’s behaving as though she “rules” the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But Gossip Cop is on the case and they claim that OK! Magazine’s story about the purported conflict between Larson and her castmates is fake news. As their article points out, the speculation has already been debunked by Cheadle.

“You kids are hilarious…” the actor said on Twitter before Endgame was released.

“Take a break from your detective work. we’re all good. Hope you enjoy the movie.”

Furthermore, as Buzzfeed reports, Tessa Thompson — who plays Valkyrie — told Variety that Larson was her favorite Avenger at the Endgame premiere in Los Angeles. During the interview, the Captain Marvel actress came over and gave her a kiss on the cheek.

Larson also received lots of support from the other Avengers castmates when Captain Marvel did well at the box office.

“Boom!! Congrats @brielarson well deserved!! #CaptainMarvel” Chris Evans (Captain America) wrote on Twitter. To which she replied, “Thanks, Cap.”

Gossip Cop also reports that they’ve spoken to a rep from Larson’s camp who said that the reports of tension between her and her castmates are unfounded.

This isn’t the first time that there have been claims that Larson is difficult. Despite her movie’s successful run in theatres, some of the more extreme fans in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have taken issue with her advocacy for film reviewers of color.

Tessa Thompson's favorite Avenger drops by for a kiss on the #AvengersEndgame red carpet https://t.co/TfFNoJq4Vg pic.twitter.com/F2ZwhjHRnt — Variety (@Variety) April 23, 2019

The Daily Express reports that a petition has emerged calling for her to be replaced by an LGBTQ actress of color because of the views she previously expressed about diversity and inclusion. As the article notes, it appears to be a clear attempt to “get even” with Larson because of the “social justice warrior” stance she’s embraced.

“We need Brie Larson to step down from her role to prove she is an ally of social justice and ensure a gay woman of color plays the role,” the petition reads.

Fortunately, Marvel’s casting decisions aren’t dictated by fringe opinions on the Internet and it’s highly unlikely that Larson will lose the role because of her opinions.