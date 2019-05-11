BG Knocc Disagrees With Suge On Nipsey Hussle’s Death, Believes It Was Conspiracy

Former record producer and music executive Suge Knight believes Nipsey Hussle was killed due to loyalty to his neighborhood, as The Inquisitr previously reported. But rapper BG Knocc doesn’t agree and even called Suge’s comments “horrible” in an interview with VladTV.

“I wouldn’t say that,” Knocc said in response to Knight’s comment.

“That’s a horrible thing to say.”

Knight is currently incarcerated and made the comment during a TMZ interview. He believes that rappers like Hussle feel an obligation to stay in their hometown, and pointed to his own experiences leaving his Compton neighborhood.

Knocc went on to describe what he thinks really happened, suggesting that Hussle’s murderer, Eric Holder, also known as Shi**y Cuz, is part of a larger conspiracy.

“I think — honestly, I think the whole thing is a conspiracy, to be honest with you. Um, I think it’s bigger than what the world know.”

“If you watch the video… some quote-unquote ‘white guy,’ a non-black person, when Shi**y came from around the building, he got out the car, met him right here, and gave him something, which is believed to be the weapon he used. After Shi**y did what he did, he threw the gun back in the car. It’s on video.”

Knocc says that when the police arrived, the car and the man were nowhere to be seen.

Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon store has made $10 million since his death ???? https://t.co/oqnxgWeKkZ — XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 11, 2019

Hussle was murdered on March 31 outside of his Marathon Clothing store in Crenshaw, near Knight’s old neighborhood. The late rapper was reportedly gunned down by 29-year-old Holder due to personal beef.

Following his death, members from over 30 gangs got together to discuss curbing gang violence— an unprecedented move. And while some are skeptical whether this peace will last, it’s a sign that Hussle’s death has given pause to some involved in gang crime.

But not everything has been peaceful in the wake of the late rapper’s death. Last month, one person was murdered and three were injured after suspects fired rounds into a crowd at a memorial procession for Hussle. Multiple celebrities attended Nipsey’s memorial service, including Jay-Z, Beyonce, Snoop Dogg, Diddy, and Meek Mill.

Although Hussle’s Marathon Clothing store was shut down indefinitely following his murder, The Inquisitr recently reported that it has racked in $10 million since then, thanks to orders placed through the store. The Marathon Clothing store is still taking orders on its website. Profits from sales will go to Hussle’s investment fund, Our Opportunity.