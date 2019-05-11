Emily Ratajkowski & Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Welcome A New Addition To Their Family

Emily Ratajkowski has a big announcement to make. The gorgeous 27-year-old model and her husband, 32-year-old independent movie producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, have just welcomed a new addition to their family in the form of a new puppy.

Judging by her Instagram posts, Emily and Sebastian are already the proud parents of at least two dogs, a black pug and a white pooch. With plenty of love to go around, the pair decided to extend their family and open up their home to yet another dog, a German shepherd pup named Colombo.

On Saturday, the celebrated Vogue model unveiled her new “baby” on social media, to the delight of her legions of fans. Earlier today, Emily took to her Instagram page to share an adorable photo of Colombo – and got some viral attention in the process. In the heartwarming snapshot, the pup is seen nestled between Emily and Sebastian as the three pose for a selfie in bed.

Curled up in a ball in between mom and dad, the cute little pup stole the hearts of Emily’s 22.7 million Instagram followers. The snapshot immediately became a crowd favorite, garnering nearly 125,000 likes in less than half-an-hour of having been posted.

In classic Emily style, the stunning model penned a hilarious caption for the photo.

“Everyone out here having babies (Kim, Megan, Amy) but we got a new special guy ourselves,” she announced on Instagram.

For the big reveal, the brunette bombshell donned a black halter top, which she accessorized with a pair of small hoop earrings. As she snuggled next to her husband and their new “baby,” Emily puckered up for the camera, putting her pillowy lips front and center.

Meanwhile, Sebastian cut a casual figure in a light-gray long-sleeved jersey. The movie producer – who is one of the partners at Elara Pictures, together with founders Joshua and Ben Safdie, per Harper’s Bazaar – flashed a big smile to the camera, suggesting that he was more than happy to get into the new dad role.

Needless to say, the photo received a lot of love from Emily’s hordes of social media fans. As of this writing, the photo has racked up more than 370,000 likes in addition to 1,250 comments.

Socialite Paris Hilton commented on the photo with two heart emojis, adding a heart eyes emoji in between. Other Instagram users were quick to call Colombo a “good boy” and wanted to know whether the pair had adopted the little fellow rather than buying the pup from a pet store.

Some of Emily’s fans were excited to see her and her husband in the role of new parents.

“Be my parents,” wrote one person, ending their message with a couple of flattering emojis.

Another one of Emily’s fans had this to say.

“Believe me @emrata, a daughter or a son is way much better!!”

More photos of the adorable puppy being showed with love by mom and dad were published yesterday by Extra.ie.

This is not the first time that Emily has shared photos of her pets on Instagram. In late April, the I Feel Pretty actress posted another selfie from bed, in which she cradled her white pooch.

A couple of weeks before that, the “Blurred Lines” hottie brought the heat to Instagram with a very revealing bikini photo. Posing braless underneath an open shirt, Emily was seen holding her black pug as she stared directly into the camera with an intense gaze.

However, the model came under fire for that particular snapshot after many of her Instagram followers were furious at how Emily was holding the puppy, Extra.ie reported at the time. While some noted that the pug looked “uncomfortable,” others pointed out that the dog “was not an accessory.”

“Sorry Emily, but the dog is not a bag,” wrote one person.

“If you’re just gonna use a dog as an accessory, at least hold it properly,” penned another Instagram user.

“But can you please carry the dog properly? Legit hurting his back for the gram,” a third comment read.